Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Insidious’: CNN’s Berman shreds Trump for encouraging fans to ‘commit a felony’ by voting twice

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN John Berman --screenshot

CNN’s John Berman on Thursday shredded President Donald Trump for encouraging his fans commit voter fraud.

Trump on Wednesday encouraged his voters in North Carolina to test out the state’s mail-in voting system by first sending in their ballot, and then trying to go vote in person to see if they can get away with casting their ballots twice.

Reacting to this, Berman said he was less worried about Trump supporters breaking the law than by the president’s efforts to preemptively cast doubt upon the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s insidious,” he said. “There’s no other way to put it, it’s just insidious what’s being done here. And it’s designed to sow doubt in the system.”

Berman then explained how this is undermining faith in American democracy.

“Don’t pay attention to the fact that the president is telling people to go commit a felony by voting twice, you obviously can’t do that,” he said. “And there are systems in place to make sure you can’t do it — they check your name to see if your absentee ballot is in when you get there. But that’s not what’s happening. He’s trying to suggest that the system is broken to sow doubt, and it’s just insidious to see.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin swing voters losing faith in Trump’s leadership: ‘I feel he just gave up’

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Wisconsin swing voters are losing faith in President Donald Trump's leadership, but they're also making excuses for his failures.

Axios conducted a focus group with voters in Oshkosh, where they found only two in 10 party-flippers planned to vote for Joe Biden in November -- including one Barack Obama-to-Trump voter who no longer backs the president.

"He’s been trying so hard I feel, but nothing is working," said participant Kaycee W. "Everybody was fighting him every step of the way, so I feel he just gave up and isn’t trying as hard anymore."

The virtual Engagious/Schlessinger focus group of 10 swing voters was comprised of eight who had backed Trump in 2016 after voting for Obama in 2012, while the other two flipped from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former GOP governor calls Trump a ‘bully’ — and endorses Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that former Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) announced he would be voting for Joe Biden in November — blasting President Donald Trump as a "bully."

"As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years," wrote Snyder in an op-ed for the USA TODAY network. "It is tragedy watching our world suffer from one."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

While breaking down Barr's interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image