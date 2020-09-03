‘Insidious’: CNN’s Berman shreds Trump for encouraging fans to ‘commit a felony’ by voting twice

CNN’s John Berman on Thursday shredded President Donald Trump for encouraging his fans commit voter fraud.

Trump on Wednesday encouraged his voters in North Carolina to test out the state’s mail-in voting system by first sending in their ballot, and then trying to go vote in person to see if they can get away with casting their ballots twice.

Reacting to this, Berman said he was less worried about Trump supporters breaking the law than by the president’s efforts to preemptively cast doubt upon the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“It’s insidious,” he said. “There’s no other way to put it, it’s just insidious what’s being done here. And it’s designed to sow doubt in the system.”

Berman then explained how this is undermining faith in American democracy.

“Don’t pay attention to the fact that the president is telling people to go commit a felony by voting twice, you obviously can’t do that,” he said. “And there are systems in place to make sure you can’t do it — they check your name to see if your absentee ballot is in when you get there. But that’s not what’s happening. He’s trying to suggest that the system is broken to sow doubt, and it’s just insidious to see.”

Watch the video below.