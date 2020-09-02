Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump melts down after Lincoln Project ad mocks his RNC TV ratings: ‘We have FAR more people!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump responds to a question about Jussie Smollett (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw a tantrum about a new Lincoln Project ad that mocked him for scoring lower television ratings for the Republican National Convention than Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The ad in question was released on Tuesday and it features a female narrator needling the president for getting “embarrassing” TV ratings for his RNC speech compared to the TV ratings scored by Biden one week earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad also taunted Trump by pointing out that “even Fox News said you were low energy,” and aired a clip of host Chris Wallace saying that Trump’s speech “didn’t seem to have the bite” of his more successful addresses.

Trump wasted little time in lashing out at the ad on Twitter.

“We had FAR more people (many millions) watching us at the RNC than did Sleepy Joe and the DNC, and yet an ad just ran saying the opposite. This is what we’re up against. Lies. But we will WIN!

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the Lincoln Project ad below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Reporter calls out Lindsey Graham for holding whites-only police union endorsement: ‘What does that say?’

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday insisted that Black law enforcement officers support him even though none showed up for his endorsement by the Fraternal Order of Police.

During the endorsement event in Greenville, South Carolina, a reporter asked Graham about why there were no Black or brown faces behind him.

"You mentioned that we should see more minority police," the reporter recalled. "When was the last time you visited one of those [minority] neighborhoods in this area? And also, just looking at the landscape behind you, there's not minority sheriff's officers or people standing behind you. What does that say?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter hit with $250K lawsuit after he’s caught on video shooting paintballs at counter-protesters

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

A Trump supporter who allegedly shot a woman with a paintball gun during clashes between far-right and far-left groups in Downtown Portland is being sued for $250,000, according to The Oregonian.

In her lawsuit, Meg McLain said she was observing a pro-Trump rally when Alan Swinney intentionally shot her with a paintball gun, bruising her breast. During the rally, counter protesters arrived in the scene and unrest ensued.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign spokesman flails as CNN host corners him on president’s promotion of conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Wednesday got into a heated exchange with CNN host Jim Sciutto, who repeatedly cornered him on President Donald Trump's embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories.

During the interview, Sciutto asked Gidley to comment on the president's recent rant about antifa agents filling up an entire airplane and flying together to spread anarchy throughout the United States.

"The president has been sharing a whole host of unfounded conspiracy theories, many of them sourced from QAnon, which I know you're well aware of," Sciutto said. "I just wonder, does the president actually believe some of these theories or is he just trying to keep the support of QAnon people?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image