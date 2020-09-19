Lindsey Graham blames Ginsburg replacement vote hypocrisy on Democrats’ treatment of Kavanaugh
In a five-part tweet attempting to explain away his about-face over agreeing to move promptly forward with replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before a presidential election, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) put the onus on Democrats because of the way they treated now-Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate hearings.
Faced with a flood of criticism over his apparent hypocrisy after saying in 2016 he would hold a Republican president to the same standard he did former President Barack Obama, Graham fired off a tweetstorm intended to deflect criticism.
Writing, “The two biggest changes regarding the Senate and judicial confirmations that have occurred in the last decade have come from Democrats, ” the South Carolina Republican who is in a tight re-election race added, “Harry Reid changed the rules to allow a simple majority vote for Circuit Court nominees dealing out the minority” and “Chuck Schumer and his friends in the liberal media conspired to destroy the life of Brett Kavanaugh and hold that Supreme Court seat open.”
He then added, “In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.”
You can the tweets below:
* Harry Reid changed the rules to allow a simple majority vote for Circuit Court nominees dealing out the minority.
* Chuck Schumer and his friends in the liberal media conspired to destroy the life of Brett Kavanaugh and hold that Supreme Court seat open.
#2
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020
In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.
#3
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020
Jaime Harrison will be a loyal foot soldier in the cause of the radical liberals to destroy America as we know it.
As to me – I will be part of the Resistance and oppose their radical liberal agenda as they try to fundamentally change America.
#5
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020
