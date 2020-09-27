Lindsey Graham is in ‘deep trouble’ as he focuses on doing Trump’s bidding: report

According to two polls out of South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) is either trailing or barely hanging on with Senate seat on the line in November’s election.

Forbes reports that Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison is trailing Graham by one point (45% to 44%) in a CBS news/YouGov poll of likely voters, and an internal poll from Harrison’s campaign shows the incumbent Republican trailing 43% to 45%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham is doing double-duty lately, begging for campaign cash on Fox News for a second time, while also helping Donald Trump seat conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court in a controversial move to swiftly fill the seat left open by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As it stands now, Harrison has been reaping a windfall of campaign contributions (“$23 million with another $15.5 million in cash, compared to $7.9 million spent and $1.9 million in cash for Graham”) from across the country from Democrats and independents unhappy with Graham’s avid defense of the similarly unpopular Donald Trump.

As Forbes reports, the South Carolina Republican appears to be in “deep trouble” with voters in his own state with “55% of voters saying they disapprove of the job he is doing and 58% saying it’s time to elect someone new” in Harrisomn’s poll.

The report also notes, “Both Graham and President Trump have shown signs of unique weakness in the Palmetto State, which typically elects Republicans by double-digit margins; Graham led by 1 point in a Morning Consult poll released last week, while Trump led by 6.”

You can read more here.