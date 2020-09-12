‘Loser in chief’ Trump trolled by columnist for his ‘gratifyingly dismal’ record in the courts
In her column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Ruth Marcus ridiculed Donald Trump for absorbing yet another setback in the courts this past week, using the president’s own words to brand him as a “loser.”
Echoing the president who labeled US military prisoners of war and those who lost their lives defending the country as “losers and suckers,” Marcus wrote, “For President Trump, ‘loser’ is a special term of derision,” before dryly adding, “Here’s a real loser, though: Trump himself, in court. The administration’s remarkable string of litigation losses is clear and measurable. Its legal positions tend to the extreme; its efforts to implement them are regularly shoddy. Judges aren’t having it — even Republican-appointed judges.”
Case in point, as she notes, was a setback this week on the census after the preside mt demanded in July that undocumented individuals be excluded from the count — which was summarily dismissed by two Republican-appointed judges and one appointed by former President Barack Obama.
Pointing out that the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have had great luck packing the court with highly conservative judges, Marcus notes that the president’s positions in many of the court cases have been so extreme that even those jurists couldn’t swallow the specious legal reasoning provided by the president’s lawyers.
“These are not your previous Republican presidents’ very conservative judges. Elliot Mincberg of the liberal group People for the American Way has identified more than 100 cases in which the position of Trump judges was so extreme that judges nominated by previous Republican presidents broke with them,” Marcus wrote before adding, “But notwithstanding these eager foot soldiers in the conservative legal battle, the administration’s record in the federal courts remains gratifyingly dismal.”
According to political scientist Lee Epstein and law professor Eric Posner, when it comes to the Supreme Court the president, “has prevailed only 47 percent of the time … a worse record than that of his predecessors going back at least as far as Franklin D. Roosevelt.”
Trump fares even worse at the lower court level, Marcus explained.
“The New York University School of Law’s Institute for Policy Integrity has calculated that just 14 percent of the Trump administration’s regulatory actions were upheld against challenges in the lower courts — the rest were blocked or withdrawn. Trump’s recent predecessors have tended to win on regulatory matters at least 60 percent of the time,” she wrote before returning to Trump’s census case smackdown.
Calling the census case possibly “the most flagrantly unlawful action of all,” Marcus wrote, “Trump’s proclamation that ‘it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status’ cannot change that. It is a losing argument, from a chronic loser.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Pay taxes? You are now a donor to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
On Monday, three days before we learned that the Biden campaign had out-raised its opponents by $154 million in August, The New York Times detailed how Team Trump's lavish spending, much of it directed toward opaque companies controlled by various campaign officials, had wiped out their once-formidable cash advantage. Grifters are easy marks, and Trump's team somehow managed to burn through a record $1 billion before Labor Day, only to end up trailing his challenger by a significant margin. With some of his biggest donors abandoning him, Trump recently vowed to spend $100 million of his own money on his campaign, probably to assure nervous donors that their cash wouldn't be wasted. The campaign has gone dark in the ad wars for at least a period in several states in recent weeks. They're clearly strapped for cash as we head into the homestretch.
2020 Election
Ex-Trump White House official warns McConnell to ditch the president before it’s too late
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) knows what he is dealing with when it comes to Donald Trump and suggested he will need to put some distance between himself and the embattled president for his own good -- and the good of the Republican Party.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Scaramucci discussed revelations in the book written by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and said he was looking forward to reading the bombshell book coming from journalist Bob Woodward, and said each one contains information that is highly damaging to the president.
2020 Election
‘We cannot allow four more years’ of ‘reckless’ Trump: Republican former DHS official
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, a Republican who served in the Department of Homeland Security said Donald Trump is dangerous and must not be handed another four years in office.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Elizabeth Neumann, who served as assistant secretary of counterterrorism and threat prevention at the DHS and now is part of the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, was unsparing in her criticism of the president.
Referring to a revelation in Bob Woodward's bombshell book that the president blurted out, " I have built a nuclear system, a nuclear, weapons system that nobody has ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before -- there's nobody -- what we have is incredible," Neumann was asked what she made of it and if he should be discussing it.