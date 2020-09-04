Medal of Honor recipient confirms Trump has slurred military in blunt-talking MSNBC interview
Asked to respond to reports that Donald Trump has slurred American military dead as “losers and suckers,” a Medal of Honor recipient told an MSNBC host that he was not surprised at the accusations levied against the president and added that he has heard similar claims from friends who are still in the military and have had interactions with the president.
Speaking with host Chris Jansing, Retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs who saved lives of 14 allied soldiers who were pinned down in the Vietnam War while wounded himself, made no bones about how he feels about the president who received several questionable deferments during the war.
“You were awarded the Medal of Honor for saving 14 lives on the battlefield in Vietnam,” Jansing began. “How do the president’s alleged remarks strike you personally?”
“Well, it cuts deeply,” he began. “Let me just say at the outset that the president has said so many things that are fallacious, outrageous, hyperbolic, that they now fail to shock anymore. Maybe [GOP consultant] Rick Tyler is correct and this will resonate and maybe it will resonate not just with military people but with the large majority of Americans who support the military, who understand what the military does and what the military has been doing since the inception of the country for our freedom.”
“But the president has said so many things that are outrageous that now it almost fails to shock, and it would be interesting to see what is the fallout, if any, from this,” he continued. “I’ve spoken to a lot of people who work directly for the president who reiterate exactly what Jeffrey Goldberg said in that article, who said the president has no respect for people in uniform, no respect for people who have served and, most significantly, does not understand the notion of being part of something that’s larger than yourself.”
US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign gets ugly
The US election is officially open: North Carolina on Friday launched vote-by-mail operations for the November 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is getting uglier by the day.
Worries about the unabated spread of the coronavirus are expected to prompt a major increase in the number of ballots cast by mail, as Americans avoid polling stations.
In a country on edge over the health crisis and a national reckoning about race, the next two months will test the ability of the world's largest economy to organize its election profoundly changed by the pandemic.
‘Trump is a fraud, exhibit one billion’: Trade deficit soars to 12-year high despite president’s promises to wipe it out
"Trump pledged to eliminate the trade deficit and end job outsourcing, but the overall 2020 deficit is on track to be larger than when he took office, and his Labor Department has certified more than 300,000 American jobs were lost to outsourcing and imports during his presidency."
Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail in 2016 that, if elected president, he would bring about a rapid and unprecedented decline in the U.S. trade deficit.
But new figures released by the Commerce Department on Thursday—nearly four years after Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election—show that the trade deficit soared to a 12-year high in July due in large part to a surge in imports, bringing the total negative trade balance in the first seven months of 2020 to $340 billion.
Trump DHS head stumbles on MSNBC trying to defend president’s planes full of ‘anarchists and looters’ claim
Appearing on MSNBC on Friday morning, acting Department of Homeland Security head Ken Cuccinelli appeared to want nothing to do with defending Donald Trump's claim that there have been planeloads of anarchists and looters who have been traveling around the country to incite violent street protests.
Appearing on the network to address the shooting of a man accused of killing a Trump supporter in Portland, MSNBC host Hallie Jackson asked Cuccinelli about Trump's repeated claim that appears to be a conspiracy theory.
"So President Trump, when he was at Joint Base Andrews, talked about -- he was talking about the protests and unrest that happened around this country, talked about a plane that was filled up with what he calls looters, anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble, citing this sort of very specific incident," Jackson began. "What evidence do you have of that, where did it happen, and when?"