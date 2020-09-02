Quantcast
Melania Trump and her pal conspired to keep Ivanka out of camera view during inauguration: Tell-all book

Published

1 hour ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr., Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump

Melania Trump and her friend conspired to keep Ivanka Trump out of camera range during the 2017 inauguration, according to a new tell-all book.

That’s one of the juicy tidbits dished out by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote about her years-long relationship with President Donald Trump’s wife in “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

“Planning the seating on the dais at the swearing-in, Melania and Wolkoff conspired to keep Ivanka out of camera range during the ceremony,” the website reports.

Melania Trump and her daughter-in-law both agreed — a rare occurrence, according to the book — to hire Wolkoff to help plan the inauguration, and the president’s allies blamed her for some of the spending irregularities from the event after she stayed on to help the first lady transition into her public role.

“Our first month in the White House was like living inside an emotional washing machine that only made you feel dirtier with every rinse,” Wolkoff wrote.

Wolkoff learned too late that when Melania Trump insisted that she didn’t care what people think, that meant her once-close friend, as well.

“I gave her the benefit of the doubt,” Wolkoff wrote, “and she took it.”

There were signs all along that Melania Trump was a detached friend, to put it mildly.

“I saw Taylor today,” Melania Trump wrote to Wolkoff, after spotting her friend’s son. “I called his name, but I don’t think he recognized me.”

Wolkoff recalled her friend’s email in the book, after their relationship had chilled.

“Maybe because his name is Tyler, not Taylor,” Wolkoff wrote. “She spelled and pronounced his name incorrectly for ten years, and I never corrected her and neither did Tyler. She saw it spelled the right way in my texts, emails, and party invites but stuck with her variation.”


