Michael Cohen ‘likely has proof’ of all of his allegations against Trump: former Democratic Senator

Published

1 min ago

on

LAS VEGAS NEVADA, DECEMBER 14, 2015: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at campaign event at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino the day before the CNN Republican Presidential Debate (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) spoke to CNN Sunday to speculate that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, likely has proof of all of the horrific accusations made in his book and other stories about Trump and his family.

Boxer explained that she thinks the accusations against Trump in books like Cohen’s and former FBI investigator Peter Strzok don’t need former Vice President Joe Biden or his campaign to push the stories into the news cycle.

They’ll “have an impact with or without the Biden campaign,” said Boxer, noting that she served with five presidents from both parties.”My take is there is never anything like that. Everybody with a pulse knows these accusations are true. First, they have been checked with many different outlets, news outlets. They are true. We also know what he said about John McCain, a senator, a war hero. He said he wasn’t a war hero.”

“I think Michael Cohen may very well have some proof,” Boxer continued. “Because he is an attorney. And he doesn’t come to us, you know, with a clean slate. But everything that he says rings true. If you have a heartbeat and a pulse, you have heard this president, it sounds like him. And it makes me sick what he apparently said about Nelson Mandela. This is a president that shuns wonderful people. Nelson Mandela. This is a president that shuns wonderful people. He embraces tyrants. And yes, I think that it will have an impact. But I just want to say, with all of this, you’ve got so many people dying of COVID. You don’t hear this president talk about it. He is playing golf. So, you know, in some ways, we’ll be distracted by this book and that book, and I’m all for it, but look what is happening here. We are going through a terrible pandemic with no leadership.”

Watch the full conversation below:


