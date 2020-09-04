Military deserves better than ‘vain and shallow’ Trump who is busy playing ‘footsie with Putin’: MSNBC conservative

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes lashed out at Donald Trump — as well as his supporters — over comments the president reportedly made where he disparaged U.S. military dead as “losers.”

Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, a fuming Sykes said American service people deserve better than Donald Trump as their commander-in-chief.

“I was thinking this country and these veterans deserve so much more than Donald Trump, this vain, shallow, unempathetic narcissist,” Sykes began. “The people we call the anti-anti-Trumpers, they know it’s true; they know the guy, if they acknowledge it, if they believe it, it’s a real challenge to their conscience because how can you defend this?”

“A lot of anti-anti-Trumpers have a vestige of a conscience here and they managed to accept a great deal, but if they had to sit and think. is the commander-in-chief playing footsie with Vladimir Putin? Which is the answer is yes,” he continued. “Does the commander-in-chief have that much contempt for those that served, does he not want to see wounded warriors because that would offend him?”

“The thing about the story that’s so painful for them is Donald Trump has told us over and over again who he is,” he added. “His attacks on John McCain, the Gold Star families. This is the lens through which Donald Trump sees the world: winners versus losers. When you’re talking about POWs or people missing in action, this president does not have the understanding of human suffering or human sacrifice or serving a cause larger than himself. that’s what makes this story so devastating.”

