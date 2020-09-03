Mr. Rogers’ widow unloads on Trump as he visits their town: ‘He’s just a horrible person’

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Joanne Rogers, the widow of Presbyterian minister and children’s television personality Mr. Rogers, unloaded furiously on President Donald Trump as he paid a visit to their hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
“I think he’s just a horrible person,” said Rogers. She added that if the president is re-elected in November, “I will probably go into mourning. I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly.”
“I think maybe the fact that Mr Trump seldom tells the truth,” she added. “If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing … This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”
In Latrobe on Thursday, Trump aired out a number of his grievances, including denying that his visit to Walter Reed hospital was for a “mini-stroke” and repeating his advice to his supporters to illegally vote twice.
