Mr. Rogers’ widow unloads on Trump as he visits their town: ‘He’s just a horrible person’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fred Rogers/ Mr. Rogers (Screen Capture)

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Joanne Rogers, the widow of Presbyterian minister and children’s television personality Mr. Rogers, unloaded furiously on President Donald Trump as he paid a visit to their hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

“I think he’s just a horrible person,” said Rogers. She added that if the president is re-elected in November, “I will probably go into mourning. I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly.”

“I think maybe the fact that Mr Trump seldom tells the truth,” she added. “If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing … This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”

In Latrobe on Thursday, Trump aired out a number of his grievances, including denying that his visit to Walter Reed hospital was for a “mini-stroke” and repeating his advice to his supporters to illegally vote twice.


Shocking video shows car driving through crowd of protesters in Times Square — victim says it was NYPD

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Violent backlash against racial justice activists continued on Thursday when video was posted to Twitter showing a car driving through protesters in Times Square.

The video begins with a calm scene as Black Lives Matter protesters march through New York City.

The scene quickly descended into chaos as a black car accelerated to plow through the peaceful crowd, with one victim reportedly saying the car was driven by New York Police Department officers.

Car drives through protesters, Times Square, New York City, Thursday, September 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/yMadwNYJSI

Trump once again tells supporters to commit voter fraud at stop in Pennsylvania

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, at an event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump once again told his supporters to illegally try to vote twice, ostensibly just to make sure their vote is being tabulated.

"Sign your mail-in ballot, okay?" said Trump. "You sign it and you send it in and then you have to follow it. And if, on Election Day or early voting, it's not tabulated and counted, you go vote." It is potentially illegal even to tell voters to do this, let alone doing it.

Postal Service warned ‘issues in the supply chain’ may result in voters not receiving ballots: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Reporters at The Daily Beast obtained a recording of the U.S. Postal Service's elections-integrity task force.

"The embattled leadership of the U.S. Postal Service warned its elections-integrity task force on Thursday about “issues in the supply chain,” particularly from printers, that risk voters not getting ballots and election mail, according to a recording of the inaugural meeting of the task force acquired by The Daily Beast," correspondents Spencer Ackerman and Sam Brodey reported.

