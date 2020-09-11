Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloads on conservatives for changing subject from Trump’s COVID-19 lies to Nancy Pelosi

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed the Wall Street Journal editorial board and other conservatives for trying to change the subject from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus lies to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The California Democrat insisted Feb. 24 that visiting San Francisco’s Chinatown was “very safe,” and the president’s apologists have compared those statements to Trump willfully downplaying the virus even though he understood how easily the deadly virus spread.

“Come on, Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown in February,” Scarborough said, his voice rising. “Nancy Pelosi is not president of the United States. Nancy Pelosi’s team didn’t know on New Year’s Eve of 2020 what was coming from China. Nancy Pelosi’s employees didn’t know and start preparing on Jan. 1, 2020, about the pandemic, to warn the administration. Nancy Pelosi sure wasn’t warned on, like, Jan. 28 that this was the biggest crisis to face Donald Trump in his presidency. No, she wasn’t. But you know who was? Donald Trump.”

The “Morning Joe” host lambasted his fellow conservatives for making excuses for Trump’s failures and lies.

“I’m not sure what’s in it for you continuing to apologize for this guy,” he said. “But whether we’re talking about him denigrating the war dead — you know we did it, by the way. Maybe people out in personality cult, like maybe those people really think those quotes were just made, but you know they’re not made up. You know he denigrated the war dead, Wall Street Journal editorial page. You know he did. You know he called men and women who dedicated their entire lives and spent months and years away from their children in defense of this country — you know he called them suckers and things that I can’t repeat on this show. But you’ll defend him, you’ll keep defending him.”

“Where’s Marco Rubio, by the way, on vacation?” Scarborough added. “Where’s Ted Cruz, I haven’t heard from them. Do they agree with Donald Trump? Where’s Cory Gardner? Does he agree with Donald Trump?”

Trump and his conspiracy-obsessed followers are the real threat to law and order

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Trump knows he has to distract the nation from the pandemic he has failed to control – leaving more than 188,000 Americans dead as of September 8, tens of millions jobless, and at least 30 million reportedly hungry.

So he’s mounting a tried-and-true law and order campaign.

At the Republican National Convention, Trump said: “Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens.”

He’s right. But the anarchists, agitators, and criminals threatening Americans are not those protesting police violence. They are the highly armed and racist right-wing vigilantes, along with the conspiracy theorists and shady criminals Trump has repeatedly encouraged and surrounded himself with.

Trump’s economic adviser says president ‘led wisely’ when he downplayed the deadly potential of COVID-19

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been widely criticized this week because of the bombshell revelations in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which shows that back in February, Trump was privately acknowledging that COVID-19 had “deadly” potential and could become the worst health crisis in over 100 years —even though publicly, Trump was claiming that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. Trump has defended his coronavirus lies by claiming that he didn’t want to create a “panic,” and his economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, is defending the president’s COVID-19 response.

Religious right groups training thousands of volunteers to help interfere in the election

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Religious right activists are inserting themselves into the election process by gearing up to challenge votes cast by mail and watch for suspected fraud at polling stations.

Right-wing Christians and conservatives are training thousands of volunteers to challenge the validity of some votes cast in key battlegrounds states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, reported The Guardian.

“I’m particularly concerned about mail-in voting fraud,” said Catherine Engelbrecht, co-founder of the Texas-based group True the Vote.

