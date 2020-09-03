Quantcast
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains why having Bill Barr on TV is the worst thing the Trump team could do

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace formerly worked in the Bush White House and served on Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) presidential bid. So, she knows GOP politics. After seeing Attorney General on CNN’s “Situation Room” Wednesday, Wallace said that the worst thing that President Donald Trump’s campaign could do is to let Barr appear on television again.

“I was thinking, when I saw that interview with Wolf Blitzer, that I hope he’s at the beginning of a giant, lengthy, long, daily, all-day, all-night media tour, because when you see him — if suburban women are the problem that the Trump campaign has diagnosed, Bill Barr is never, ever, ever going to be the answer,” Wallace explained.

“He looks out of step, he looks out of place, he looks out of it, period,” she told the panel. “He has either turned out to be less smart than all the people that are afraid of him or were impressed by him at the beginning thought, or more corrupt than even his greatest critics thought he was. That interview went on to contradict the ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] and we’re going to talk about this more in the next hour, but he not only denied the existence of systemic racism. As you said, [he] talked about it as ‘a feeling.’ I mean, 70 percent of Americans share that feeling. He also denied and contradicted the ODNI on Russia’s election meddling and being in a different category of China and Iran, who simply have a preference for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. He sort of went through a whole litany of things where he sounded almost exactly like Donald Trump did in that interview with Laura Ingram, where she had to stop him three times because he was so off the rails.”

See her comments below:


The Lincoln Project is gearing up to unleash a ‘Facebook army’ against Trump: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project, the super PAC of never-Trump Republicans working to elect Joe Biden, is gearing up to unleash a "Facebook grassroots army," according to NBC News.

The new project, titled "The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition," will launch on Friday.

According to the group’s spokesman, Keith Edwards, is to have "thousands of Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican voters who have previously backed Trump to try to persuade them to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden," NBC News reports.

“We maintain an email list, but Facebook groups operate as our central hubs or ‘virtual campaign offices,’ because they allow us to moderate participants, creating a more constructive gathering place,” Edwards told CNBC. “Within those Facebook groups, we share our ads first, paired with data-backed talking points. Trump’s support is strongest on Facebook, so given our target audience are Republicans, Facebook needs to lead our TLPDC efforts.”

Kanye West loses case and is kicked off Virginia ballot: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Kanye West lost his battle to get onto the Virginia ballot for the 2020 election.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Taylor was looking at the electors that were chosen for West's bid because the people said that they were misled about taken an "Elector Oath."

https://twitter.com/ImBrendanKing/status/1301613733354123264

"Two signed affidavits were submitted Friday to the State Board of Elections from registered voters who said they were duped into signing up to serve as electors for West in Virginia," the Washington Post reported on Monday. "In a separate account, an Alexandria woman said Saturday that a man tried to obtain her signature on one of West’s petitions under false pretenses."

Kenosha woman goes off script at Biden event: ‘I was told to go off of this paper but I can’t’

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Activist Porsche Bennett went off script at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday because she said she wanted to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden her truth about the legacy of racial discrimination.

Bennett spoke at a church in Kenosha where Biden was holding a listening session in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"I'm just going to be honest, Mr. Biden," Bennett began. "I was told to go off this paper but I can't. You need the truth and I'm part of the truth."

"Sure," Biden replied.

"I have to give you the truth of the people," Bennett continued. "And the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry. Not angry as to where people say, 'Oh, they're protesting.' There's a difference between a protester and a rioter, a very big difference. We protest to get our voices heard. We protest to show that not just Blacks are tired of what's going on."

Continue Reading
 
 