‘My agenda is to blow up Donald Trump’: GOP operative has a plan to turn evangelicals against the president
Proclaiming “The surest way to beat Donald Trump is me,” a veteran conservative political consultant with a track record of effective push-polling designed to manipulate voters has set his sight on making sure Donald Trump loses in November with a plan to turn evangelical Christians against the president.
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Steve Goldberg — whose work with candidates dates back to Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole’s presidential run — stated that he is already testing out an effective push poll which he claims will flip Christian voters to Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden.
According to the report, Goldberg has formed the Express Yourself PAC with the express purpose of going after Trump, explaining, “My agenda is to blow up Donald Trump. I don’t give a sh*t about Joe Biden. I’m an unbelievable weapon. A dangerous weapon. I got Trump by the balls.”
Goldberg then went on to explain how his calls designed to change voters’ minds work.
“Goldberg’s tactics are what’s referred to as push-polling, the practice of attempting to manipulate voter attitudes with loaded survey questions that seek to persuade more than gather information about voter preferences,” the report notes before adding, “According to the Express Yourself call script, callers first ask if respondents are Trump supporters. If they are, the caller is instructed to ask whether ‘religion [is] very important to you when you decide who to vote for.’ If the respondent says it’s not important, the caller gets off the line.”
However, if a recipient of a call says that religion is important, the call continues to pepper them with more inquiries.
“If religion is important, the respondent is hit with the next question, whether Jesus would be into Trump’s name-calling. If they say he wouldn’t, the caller then moves on to the real ask: ‘Don’t worry, God is our future, not Donald Trump, and God will make it work out the best for our great country,” the Beast reports. “The call script also has a response ready for respondents who identify themselves as Republicans, but not Trump supporters. It asks them to vote for Biden in the hope of securing a Republican Senate with a Democrat in the White House.”
According to Goldberg, initial testing of the push poll in key battleground states is showing results already.
“Results from the first round of 5,000 phone calls to registered Republican voters in the five key states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Ohio, he said, show ‘stunning’ vulnerabilities for Donald Trump among evangelical voters who supported him in 2016,” the reports states. “The figures Goldberg considered most significant, were that 22 percent of respondents identifying as members of the Republican party, rather than those identifying a personal loyalty to Trump, told the callers they hoped Trump would not win the 2020 election. Of that 22 percent, more than half—56 percent—declared they would be voting for Joe Biden in November, Goldberg claims.”
According to the operative, “If there was a political hall of fame, I would be in it already for push polling,” before adding, “I’m a decent man, and I want to crush this guy [Trump] and his fascist group.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Armed with AR-15, QAnon-believing GOP candidate threatens ‘offense’ against ‘The Squad’
President Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is expected to win the general election in Georgia's 14th district, a "future Republican star."
The Democratic congressional candidate running in Georgia's 14th district against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, raised alarm Thursday after Greene suggested Republicans "go on the offense" against progressives in Congress.
2020 Election
Medal of Honor recipient confirms Trump has slurred military in blunt-talking MSNBC interview
Asked to respond to reports that Donald Trump has slurred American military dead as "losers and suckers," a Medal of Honor recipient told an MSNBC host that he was not surprised at the accusations levied against the president and added that he has heard similar claims from friends who are still in the military and have had interactions with the president.
Speaking with host Chris Jansing, Retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs who saved lives of 14 allied soldiers who were pinned down in the Vietnam War while wounded himself, made no bones about how he feels about the president who received several questionable deferments during the war.
2020 Election
US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign gets ugly
The US election is officially open: North Carolina on Friday launched vote-by-mail operations for the November 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is getting uglier by the day.
Worries about the unabated spread of the coronavirus are expected to prompt a major increase in the number of ballots cast by mail, as Americans avoid polling stations.
In a country on edge over the health crisis and a national reckoning about race, the next two months will test the ability of the world's largest economy to organize its election profoundly changed by the pandemic.