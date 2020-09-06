NBA coach ridicules Trump over his sparsely attended 2020 rallies

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers got off a pointed jab at Donald Trump on Saturday, needling the president for his sparsely attended rallies that have been a sore point since the debacle in Tulsa where the president spoke to an arena audience of about 6,000 after campaign aides predicted a crowd of 60,000.

Rivers who has been highly critical of the administration — particularly over its response to the Black Lives Matter movement — showed up for his press availability on Saturday to find a mostly empty room due to the coronavirus pandemic and immediately cracked a joke about the president.

According to a tweet from USA Today NBA correspondent Mark Medina, “Clippers coach Doc Rivers on the empty press conference room that featured himself, a Clippers spokesperson, a few NBA staffers, myself, a photographer and empty chairs: ‘It looks like a Trump rally in here.’ I disagree. We were all wearing masks and being socially distant.”

Trump has been critical of the NBA which has strongly aligned itself with BLM, with the president stating, “I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

