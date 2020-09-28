New revelations in leaked Trump campaign documents show Brad Parscale lied to Congress

Associate professor of media design David Carrell walked through transcripts of Congressional interviews with former digital director turned ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“The Cambridge Analytica saga breaks wide open again,” he tweeted on Monday. “The proof is finally being revealed. We always knew the truth was right there in the data.

He cited Channel 4 News which cited a Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as “Deterrence” in an effort to get them to not vote.

🚨🚨Tonight at 7pm:🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ – to try to stop them voting in 2016.#DeterringDemocracy pic.twitter.com/wkxKfbynu6 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 28, 2020

When Parscale testified to Congress, Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Parscale if the campaign targeted people like “white men.”

“I did not target by race specifically in GOTV and/or persuasion efforts,” Parscale testified under oath.

The new leaked data revealed that Parscale lied.

He was also asked, “Did you participate in a voter suppression operation targeting African Americans? ”

Again, he lied, saying, “no.”

Sunday, Parscale barricaded himself inside his Ft. Lauderdale home with an arsenal of weapons claiming that he would kill himself. A friend of his who is an officer ultimately got him to come out and he was taken to the hospital. Police records show an unfortunate history of spousal abuse. Trump allies have blamed Democrats.

See the documents below:

@RepSpeier asked the question. Parscale responded with a false statement that tonight’s @Channel4News exposé will clearly and unambiguously reveal.#DeterringDemocracy pic.twitter.com/zY5dfAnH12 — David Carroll 🦅 (@profcarroll) September 28, 2020

