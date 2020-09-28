Quantcast
New revelations in leaked Trump campaign documents show Brad Parscale lied to Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

Brad Parscale speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Associate professor of media design David Carrell walked through transcripts of Congressional interviews with former digital director turned ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“The Cambridge Analytica saga breaks wide open again,” he tweeted on Monday. “The proof is finally being revealed. We always knew the truth was right there in the data.

He cited Channel 4 News which cited a Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as “Deterrence” in an effort to get them to not vote.

When Parscale testified to Congress, Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Parscale if the campaign targeted people like “white men.”

“I did not target by race specifically in GOTV and/or persuasion efforts,” Parscale testified under oath.

The new leaked data revealed that Parscale lied.

He was also asked, “Did you participate in a voter suppression operation targeting African Americans? ”

Again, he lied, saying, “no.”

Sunday, Parscale barricaded himself inside his Ft. Lauderdale home with an arsenal of weapons claiming that he would kill himself. A friend of his who is an officer ultimately got him to come out and he was taken to the hospital. Police records show an unfortunate history of spousal abuse. Trump allies have blamed Democrats.

See the documents below:

