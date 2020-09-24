Quantcast
President spins baseless conspiracy theory about Trump ballots found in a trash can

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump baselessly claimed six ballots cast for him had been found in a trash can, as part of his ongoing efforts to undermine confidence in the election.

The president appeared on Fox Radio with host Brian Kilmeade, who tried to help him clean up his refusal to accept the peaceful transfer of power if he lost November’s election.

“You created some news, as usually do,” Kilmeade said. “One thing you said, when asked about if you lose the election, will you accept the result. You said, ‘Well, we’re going have to see what happens, you know, I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, the ballots are disaster.’ Many think you are saying if you do lose, you’ll never, ever leave. That’s now what you’re saying.”

Kilmeade then cited his interview earlier Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends” with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said he would accept a Trump loss if the Supreme Court decided that Joe Biden had won — although Congress, not the court, certifies election results.

“Oh, that I would agree with,” Trump said. “But I think we have a long way before we get there. These ballots are a horror show.”

He then claimed, without providing evidence or specifics, that ballots for him were being tossed out.

“They found six ballots in an office yesterday in a garbage can they were Trump ballots — eight ballots — in an office yesterday in a certain state,” the president said. “They had Trump written on it and they were thrown in a garbage can. This is what’s going to happen, this is what’s going to happen, and we’re investigating that.”

“It’s a terrible thing is going on with these ballots,” he added, as Kilmeade tried to steer him in another direction. “Who’s sending them, where are they sending them, where are they going to? What areas are they going to, what areas are they not going to? When they get there who’s going to take care of them? When we find eight ballots, that’s emblematic of thousands of locations, perhaps.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump flips out after Fox host tells him his former intel chief thinks Russia has something on him

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show this Thursday, President Trump railed against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, claiming that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate's son stole "three-and-a-half million bucks" from Russia. As Trump ranted, Kilmeade interrupted and told him that his former director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, "thinks Russia has something on you."

"Dan is a stiff," Trump fired back. "Dan would sit there all day long in a meeting and he would never say anything, and all of a sudden he becomes this guy."

"Dan is a very low-key guy -- I can't even believe he'd say a thing like that," Trump continued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump met with boos and chants of ‘vote him out’ outside the Supreme Court

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump went to the Supreme Court Thursday morning to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but they were met with a very unfriendly audience.

Trump was seen with his eyes closed swaying from side to side, as a slow stream of boos threaded through the audience growing louder and louder. The crowd then began to chant "vote him out" more and more fiercely.

Trump then hung his head and walked inside the building rather than listen to the jeers.

A whopping 62 percent of Americans don't want Trump to appoint the next Supreme Court justice, according to a Reuters poll posted earlier this week.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Sarah Sanders says Trump isn’t planning to leave: ‘I don’t think he expects to need any transfer of power’

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is not planning for a peaceful transfer of power because he expects to win.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November.

"We're going to have to see what happens. You know that I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster,” he remarked. “Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer frankly. There'll be a continuation.”

Continue Reading
 
 
