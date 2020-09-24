President spins baseless conspiracy theory about Trump ballots found in a trash can

President Donald Trump baselessly claimed six ballots cast for him had been found in a trash can, as part of his ongoing efforts to undermine confidence in the election.

The president appeared on Fox Radio with host Brian Kilmeade, who tried to help him clean up his refusal to accept the peaceful transfer of power if he lost November’s election.

“You created some news, as usually do,” Kilmeade said. “One thing you said, when asked about if you lose the election, will you accept the result. You said, ‘Well, we’re going have to see what happens, you know, I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, the ballots are disaster.’ Many think you are saying if you do lose, you’ll never, ever leave. That’s now what you’re saying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kilmeade then cited his interview earlier Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends” with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said he would accept a Trump loss if the Supreme Court decided that Joe Biden had won — although Congress, not the court, certifies election results.

“Oh, that I would agree with,” Trump said. “But I think we have a long way before we get there. These ballots are a horror show.”

He then claimed, without providing evidence or specifics, that ballots for him were being tossed out.

“They found six ballots in an office yesterday in a garbage can they were Trump ballots — eight ballots — in an office yesterday in a certain state,” the president said. “They had Trump written on it and they were thrown in a garbage can. This is what’s going to happen, this is what’s going to happen, and we’re investigating that.”

“It’s a terrible thing is going on with these ballots,” he added, as Kilmeade tried to steer him in another direction. “Who’s sending them, where are they sending them, where are they going to? What areas are they going to, what areas are they not going to? When they get there who’s going to take care of them? When we find eight ballots, that’s emblematic of thousands of locations, perhaps.”