Republicans disturbed Trump has spent nearly $60 million in donations on legal fees: report
According to a report from the New York Times, some Republican officials are casting a skeptical eye at both the millions of dollars in donations that Donald Trump is spending on legal fees as well as the reasons for some of the expenditures.
The report notes that the president “… and his affiliated political entities have spent at least $58.4 million in donations on legal and compliance work since 2015,” which is raising some eyebrows.
For comparison’s sake, the Times reports that former President Barack Obama spent $10.7 million on legal fees during the equivalent period starting in 2007 and that former President George Bush spent even less — which included his legal battle over his election that went all the way to the Supreme Court.
What has some Republicans concerned is funds that should be used for political purposes appear to be going out to pay for some of Trump’s personal legal problems.
According to the Times’ Eric Lipton, it would appear that the president is treating campaign donations and money sent to the Republican National Committee as his personal “piggy bank.” One of issues that is drawing scrutiny is money being spent on the legal woes of Trump associates and family members.
“In Washington, Mr. Trump and his campaign affiliates hired lawyers to assist members of his staff and family — including a onetime bodyguard, his oldest son and his son-in-law — as they were pulled into investigations related to Russia and Ukraine. The Republican National Committee has paid at least $2.5 million in legal bills to the firms that did this and other legal work,” the report notes before adding, “In California, Mr. Trump sued to block a law that would have forced him to release his taxes if he wanted to run for re-election. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have paid the law firm handling this case, among others, $1.8 million.”
The Times reports that is is difficult to establish how much is being paid for legal services that are specifically Trump’s personal problems, with Lipton writing, “It is impossible to know based on Federal Election Commission filings how much of the $58.4 million in total legal bills went to routine legal work. Payments from the political committees to lawyers and law firms are not itemized by case, so the filings do not break down how much donor money went to pay for specific legal actions.”
According to one Republican campaign finance expert, the line between Donald Trump’s problems and the Republican Party has been demolished.
“Vindicating President Trump’s personal interests is now so intertwined with the interests of the Republican Party they are one and the same — and that includes the legal fights the party is paying for now,” said Matthew T. Sanderson, who worked as campaign finance director for both Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
Of greater concern is who has contributed money that is helping to pay Trump’s legal bills through cut-outs like his campaign or the RNC and what they are getting in return.
“In Mr. Trump’s case, the reliance on high-dollar donations had led to questions about whether contributors from casinos, Wall Street, coal and other industries expect something in return,” the Times reports.”Republican donors who have sent large amounts of money since 2019 to this special R.N.C. legal account include Joseph Craft, who is the chief executive of a coal mining company that has benefited from Mr. Trump’s regulatory actions. They also include Stephen A. Schwarzman, the chief executive of the Blackstone Group, and Thomas J. Barrack Jr., both private equity investors who have long been close to the president, and members of the Fertitta family of Las Vegas, who own a casino there.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘We will WIN’: Trump launches new attack on ‘vicious’ John McCain and The Atlantic
Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by launching a broadside at the reporter who exposed his "losers" and "suckers" comments about U.S. military dead as well as taking a shot at the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
With the White House reeling from the report in The Atlantic, the president is once again lashing out at the report that may have driven a wedge between him and his supporters in the military.
According to the president, "You work so hard for the military, from completely rebuilding a depleted mess that was left by OBiden, to fixing a broken V.A. and fighting for large scale military pay raises, and then a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people, makes up such a horrible charge," he wrote before adding, "This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years!"
2020 Election
Donald Trump dreams of a new civil war — fought by buffoons
Donald Trump is surrounded by suckers and losers. Every night when he goes to bed in the White House, they're all around him. There is a hillside full of "losers" a couple of miles away across the Potomac River, buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The names of 58,000 "losers" are engraved into the black marble wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial only a mile away down Constitution Avenue.
This article first appeared in Salon.
There are memorials to more suckers and losers on the Mall. The Korean War Memorial is just across the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial. It pays homage to the 36,000 "losers" and "suckers" who died and the tens of thousands more who served in that conflict. The World War II Memorial is a short distance away, just off 17th Street, not far from the South Lawn of the White House where Trump spoke on the last night of his convention last week. The World War II memorial commemorates the 405,000 "losers" who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism and the millions more who served that cause.
2020 Election
‘Hopelessly corrupt’ Trump is a national security threat: Ex-FBI agent at center of Russia probe
In a new book coming out from an ex-FBI agent who was at the center of the government's probe of Donald Trump's campaign and its relationship with the Russians, the president is steeped in corruption and represents a national security threat to the U.S.
According to former senior F.B.I. agent Peter Strzok's book "Compromised," excerpted by the New York Times, "Mr. Strzok concludes that Mr. Trump is hopelessly corrupt and a national security threat" with the agent writing that the investigation into the president actions demonstrated Trump's “...willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for.”