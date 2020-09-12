Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Rudy really looks unwell’: Concern for Giuliani after 9/11 interview with CNN’s Cuomo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Chris Cuomo and Rudy Giuliani on CNN (screengrab)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

During the interview, Giuliani was asked about his work with Andrii Derkach to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. The Trump administration labeled Derkach a Russian intelligence agent on Thursday.

Giuliani denied that he was digging up dirt on Biden that was being pushed by a Russian spy.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his comments generated a great deal of commentary, people were also concerned that Trump’s defense attorney did not look well. Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/JessBleedsGreen/status/1304595310082228228

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

DOJ officials are ‘demoralized’ under Barr as he pushes for reports to help Trump: ex-prosecutor

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took a deep dive into the report that a top aide to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is conducting an investigation into the federal investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, resigned over undue influence by Attorney General Bill Barr.

With veteran federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy stepping down on Friday, Kirschner explained that Barr is pushing for reports from prosecutors that could help the president before the election and his actions are inappropriate.

Kirschner also revealed that, in speaking with some of his former colleagues at the Justice Department, the feeling across the board is one of demoralization under Barr.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly bows out of Georgia congressional race against QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

ATLANTA — Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly ended his longshot campaign for Congress on Friday against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a move that gave the controversial Republican an even clearer shot at a seat in the U.S. House.Van Ausdal released a statement that cited “personal and family reasons” for quitting the 14th Congressional District race and moving out of the state. The campaign declined to share further details about the sudden announcement, though a spokesman said he and his staffers didn’t receive any threats to drop out.“Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: George Conway walks through Trump’s ‘9 for 9’ symptoms of mental instability

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

In a clip that was not included in the upcoming documentary #UNFIT that explores Donald Trump's mental instability as evidenced by his actions since he became president, George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, reads from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to explain what is wrong with his wife's boss.

As the film’s director Dan Partland explained to The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, "The important thing to recognize about behavioral disorders is that they can be diagnosed through observation alone. There is no need to probe the depths of someone’s soul to determine if they meet the criteria for a behavioral disorder. The DSM is written in plain English and can be easily understood by lay-people.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image