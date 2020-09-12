‘Rudy really looks unwell’: Concern for Giuliani after 9/11 interview with CNN’s Cuomo

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

During the interview, Giuliani was asked about his work with Andrii Derkach to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. The Trump administration labeled Derkach a Russian intelligence agent on Thursday.

Giuliani denied that he was digging up dirt on Biden that was being pushed by a Russian spy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Giuliani clashes with @chriscuomo over his work in Ukraine saying he wasn't involved in opposition research on behalf of Pres. Trump. "I did not do oppo research on Joe Biden. I was defending my client… and I have been defamed with that charge." pic.twitter.com/98nA25CQqr — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 12, 2020

While his comments generated a great deal of commentary, people were also concerned that Trump’s defense attorney did not look well. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Rudy really looks unwell — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Giuliani is on with Cuomo right now and he is more bug-eyed crazy than ever — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 12, 2020

Rudy: “I did not do oppo research on Biden, I am a lawyer who was defending my client in the most honorable way possible.” He really said that, and all I can say is holy shit Rudy looks like he’s in bad shape. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What kind of health plan does the federal prison system have? Asking for @RudyGiuliani — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/JessBleedsGreen/status/1304595310082228228

WOW. Rudy looks really sick/unwell. Is there a health issue we don't know about…? — 🌋 Kilohana Dressed In All Black 😷🤙 (@KilohanaKona) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably none of us would look our best if we had advanced dementia and knew we could be indicted for crimes against the US at any moment. https://t.co/JB7gHhqN7k — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 12, 2020

Screenshotting Rudy is my favorite hobby. https://t.co/mTAjWDxgcX pic.twitter.com/ijJyLX1RcD — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 12, 2020