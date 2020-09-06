Senator Thom Tillis linked to new scandal forcing postmaster general’s staff to donate to his campaign: report

The Washington Post reported allegations against Postmaster General Louis Dejoy in a report in which former employees of his claim they were forced to donate to Republican candidates and were given bonuses for doing so. But according to a New York Times update to the story, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is one of those who overwhelmingly benefited from DeJoy’s alleged scandal.

“A review of campaign finance records shows that over a dozen management-level employees at New Breed would routinely donate to the same candidate on the same day, often writing checks for an identical amount of money,” said the Times. “One day in October 2014, for example, 20 midlevel and senior officials at the company donated a total of $37,600 to the campaign of Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, who was running to unseat a Democratic incumbent. Each official wrote a check for either $2,600, the maximum allowable donation, or $1,000.”

“Similar patterns stretch back to 2003, campaign finance records show, with contributions to President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign. Mr. DeJoy’s wife, Dr. Aldona Wos, was the vice chairwoman of Mr. Bush’s North Carolina fund-raising team, and Mr. Bush later appointed her to serve as the ambassador to Estonia. Mr. DeJoy, a Republican megadonor, served as the chief executive of New Breed from 1983 to 2014, until the company was sold to XPO Logistics,” the report also said.

During a hearing before Congress last month, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) asked DeJoy about it and got an angry response.

“That’s an outrageous claim, sir, and I resent it,” DeJoy ranted. “What are you accusing me of?”

Tillis is up for reelection in November and is in a statistical tie with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Read the full report from the New York Times.