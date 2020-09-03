‘Sinister buffoon’ Trump buried in fury for calling WWI troops killed in action ‘suckers’

On Thursday, The Atlantic revealed that President Donald Trump called the 1,800 U.S. Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood in World War I “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s comments exploded across social media, with commenters beside themselves with shock and anger.

Taking a one-minute hiatus from hiatus to share this, which leaves me speechless. https://t.co/G36xg3DF2B pic.twitter.com/vsWYRlpXlA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 3, 2020

There has NEVER been a more disrespectful and ARROGANT president. How DARE a man who dodged the draft five times have the audacity to disparage those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Get out of our house! https://t.co/7J8s6naPBc — VoteVets (@votevets) September 3, 2020

On Memorial Day 2017, Trump visited Arlington’s Section 60 with John Kelly. That’s where Kelly’s son is buried. According to sources with knowledge, Trump, while standing by Robert Kelly’s grave, turned directly to his father and said, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” https://t.co/DJIaH8zLLf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 3, 2020

This is my grandfather. He was a marine who took machine-gun fire at Belleau Wood. He was honored by his country and by the people of France.

Donald Trump just called him a loser for being wounded in action. pic.twitter.com/Be9UyYiqtI — SEF (@sef1029) September 3, 2020

Even I’m struggling with this one. What in the actual fuck? As a Marine, Belleau Wood is incredibly symbolic. It’s were Dan Daley said “c’mon you sons-of-bitches, do you want to live forever?” It’s also where we earned the nickname Devil Dogs (teufel hunden) from the Germans. https://t.co/CCQ9f0Gxjr — Jim Brown ✊🏾 😷 📬 (@jim_brown) September 3, 2020

Trump will deny. Trump is a liar. Trump didn’t honor those who died at Belleau Wood. Trump failed to honor John McCain on his passing. This discloses nothing that he did that we didn’t already know. This just confirms what he said when he did it.https://t.co/huAC3btMBu — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 3, 2020

So when Trump was wishing Happy Veterans Day to “losers,” he was also thinking about the 1,800 U.S. marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood. https://t.co/0LdOyTdxFa — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 3, 2020

Pretty obvious I’ve been opposed to him the whole time, but I take particular exception to disparaging the Marines who fought and died at Belleau Wood. #MarinesagainstTrump https://t.co/SmvrPOB8K8 — Eli Swihart (@eli_swihart) September 3, 2020

I’ve revered the Marines at Belleau Wood since I was a kid, only to grow up, register Republican, serve my country in war, and watch the GOP rollover for an absolutely sinister buffoon who disgraces us all every single day. Vote. Him. OUT! pic.twitter.com/fEg7Aw7liF — Teddy Hoteham (@tjb61) September 3, 2020

My grandfather was gassed at Belleau Wood.

Fuck it. There’s not enough justice in the world to settle the score with this traitorous psychopath. https://t.co/ujiAMGWORK — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) September 3, 2020

Trump said that the U.S. troops who died in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood were “suckers.” Republicans would let him spit in the face of veterans and still support him. They do not care. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 3, 2020

Young men from my community fell at Belleau Wood in WWI. More than 100 years have passed, but their stories still matter and their lives mattered. They were not losers or suckers. They were heroes. https://t.co/1EjmvMBisG — Dr. Rose Hayden-Smith (@victorygrower) September 3, 2020

The MAGA cult won’t defend Trump’s Belleau Wood comments, because they’re indefensible. They’ll just call the story fake news because its sources are anonymous, then change the subject to Nancy Pelosi’s hair. https://t.co/zgL90d45tM — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 3, 2020

This Belleau Wood story is going to disappear in like two hours because not a single person alive is surprised. — B. A. Friedman (@BA_Friedman) September 3, 2020

Wow wow wow, can’t wait to hear the denials and spin from tRump and his sycophants about his Belleau Wood comments. #TrumpHatestheMilitary pic.twitter.com/G1w8hAzAKQ — Resistance Avenger 🌊🇵🇱👩‍⚕️😺🚀 (@trumpocalyps17) September 3, 2020

I have two cousins who are Marines, one retired, one served his time and moved on…and another who’s married to one. Belleau Wood is one of those places that established what it even meant to be a Marine, where we paid for the respect the world gave us, we paid in blood. https://t.co/pr52zrbsGL — We Bite Fascists #BlackLivesMatter #VetsResist (@MeAndMyFerrets) September 3, 2020

The more than 1,800 US Marines who died at Belleau Wood repelling the German advance during WWI are American heroes who fought for freedom. Trump calls them “losers” & “suckers” & questions whether they were the “good guys.” Trump doesn’t know what honor is.

They gave all. 🇺🇸 — Principles First (@Principles_1st) September 3, 2020

Go ahead, Republicans. Defend this. Tell us all why this man should be Commander in Chief. Tell us why any of you who enabled and rationalized this obscenity should not be driven from office in shame. https://t.co/gf5TWQcxJ6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 3, 2020