‘Sinister buffoon’ Trump buried in fury for calling WWI troops killed in action ‘suckers’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump gestures in total shock during a campaign rally at the Giant Center. (Shutterstock)

On Thursday, The Atlantic revealed that President Donald Trump called the 1,800 U.S. Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood in World War I “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s comments exploded across social media, with commenters beside themselves with shock and anger.

Trump blew up when he saw flags at half-staff for John McCain’s funeral — and called him a ‘loser’: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Atlantic reported that President Donald Trump lost his temper when he noticed that flags had been lowered to half-mast out of respect for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as he was being laid to rest — and demanded to know why the government was honoring a "f*cking loser."

"Trump remained fixated on McCain, one of the few prominent Republicans to continue criticizing him after he won the nomination," reported Jeffrey Goldberg. "When McCain died, in August 2018, Trump told his senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event, 'We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,' and he became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered to half-staff. 'What the f*ck are we doing that for? Guy was a f*cking loser,' the president told aides. Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral."

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump’s violent rhetoric linked to the rise of hate crimes in new campaign video

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's rhetoric were linked to violent crimes being committed by his supporters in a new campaign ad by the group Really American.

The ad features news coverage of racist attacks, juxtaposing the news clips with comments from Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad features images of violence, with Confederate Flags and a burning swastika featured in the ad.

Watch:

NEW VIDEO: The irresponsible rhetoric of our President, who has used the pulpit of the Presidency to divide us , has made America a more dangerous environment than anything we have ever seenHe is #ViolentTrump. pic.twitter.com/SjMqgCuzE4

Civil-War fetishists want to see another war — and they’re supporting Trump to get it: Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist-turned Never-Trumper antagonist Steve Schmidt called out the followers of the president who are trying to push greater unrest in the United States because they want another Civil War.

"It's a lie we're seeing Donald Trump project from a point of weakness, trying to convince people of this alternate reality that there's very little resemblance to actual reality," said Schmidt. "Where the country is cruising towards 200,000 dead from coronavirus, a shattered economy, escalating foreclosures, and eviction crisis. But it's important to note that Trumpism is no longer a haphazard and accidental set of pathologies that have come together that define because it's hard to explain this moment in American life and American politics."

Continue Reading
 
 
