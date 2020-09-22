Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas teacher fired over Black Lives Matter masks

Published

1 min ago

on

Lillian White (KENS)

A Texas charter school teacher was fired for refusing to stop wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

Lillian White was terminated from Great Hearts Western Hills about a week before students returned to class because she attended in-person training sessions with homemade face coverings printed with the phrases, “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence,” reported KENS-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For about a week and a half I was wearing these masks and no one said anything,” White told the station. “A couple of the other teachers came up and asked for some if I had any extras and I made them some.”

But then she got a text message from the San Antonio school’s assistant principal asking her stop wearing the masks.

“We’d like you to stop wearing these masks anymore,” the assistant principal said, according to White. “Parents will be coming around more and we don’t discuss the current political climate.”

However, White continued wearing her masks despite additional warnings because she’s committed to the cause.

“This is human rights and it should be something that is promoted at our school,” she said. “It’s an excuse to not talk about it by saying this is politics, talk about it on your own time. It’s just an excuse because they’re uncomfortable with the conversation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The school fired White as an art teacher before the start of her second year there, but she’s still hoping to change the culture there to promote social justice.

“I’m still trying to get them to enact some kind of anti-racism action plan so even though I don’t teach there anymore,” White said. “I think that all this backlash, especially the negativity from parents and the fact that I was fired because of this, means that this is a conversation they still need to have.”

The school declined to comment on White’s termination, but issued a statement explaining that face masks worn at Great Hearts may not have any messages printed on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great Hearts was founded and exists today to serve the innate dignity and worth of every human being,” said superintendent Daniel Scoggin. “We stand with the Black community and all who are suffering. Great Hearts deplores bigotry and its crushing effects on all those subjected to it. Great Hearts is committed to an America where racism, violence, and injustice do not happen, because such acts find no home in the hearts of a great people.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP strategists explain the real reason behind Lindsey Graham’s reversal on Supreme Court judges

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Although Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is seeking reelection in a deep red state — much redder than neighboring North Carolina, which has evolved into a swing state — polls on South Carolina’s 2020 U.S. Senate race have been surprisingly close. Morning Consult, in a recent poll, found Graham leading his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, by only 1%. But Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley is reporting that Republican strategists believe another Supreme Court battle could help the veteran senator win reelection.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Morning Joe exposes cynical reason embattled senators are rolling over and will vote for his court nominee

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Speaking with the Washington Post's Eugene Robinson, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough marveled at the Republican senators who are facing the loss of their seats because of what Donald Trump has done to the country but still plan to rubberstamp whomever the president nominates to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before pointing out why they're falling in line.

With Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) likely facing defeat on November 3rd, Scarborough said they are less concerned with their reputations and more fearful of their post-politics futures if they buck the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dr Fauci throws cold water on Trump’s boasts that a COVID vaccine is imminent

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised that a COVID-19 vaccine is just around the corner, sometimes even claiming that it could be available before Election Day.

But in a new interview with The Daily Beast, top infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force official Dr. Anthony Fauci stamped out the president's promises, saying there is no way to guarantee the current candidate vaccines' effectiveness for the time being — and that the president himself has not seen the data from the trials yet.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE