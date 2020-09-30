Quantcast
The View co-hosts ‘horrified’ by Trump’s attacks on Biden’s sons: ‘I had a visceral reaction of disgust’

Published

1 min ago

on

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines (ABC)

“The View” co-hosts were repulsed by President Donald Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden’s sons during the first debate.

The president interrupted Biden as he talked about his late son Beau, who died from cancer in 2015, and changed the subject to his younger son Hunter’s past problems with substance abuse.

“There was another one that horrified me,” said co-host Sara Haines.

“I literally had, like, a visceral reaction of disgust in that moment,” she added. “I had other moments like that, but that one got me last night that he just so freely didn’t lose a beat in doing that in regards to his family.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg praised Biden’s restraint in the face of those brutally personal attacks.

“It may get worse, but I have to say I’m proud of Joe Biden because he could have turned around and said, ‘Let’s talk about your kids,'” Goldberg said. “You see, that’s the kind of stuff I would have done. ‘Let’s talk about your kids. Have any of your kids gone to give service? Have any of your children — anybody?’ See, he didn’t do that. He could have done that, but he didn’t. No, never did.”


