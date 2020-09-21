‘This is a nightmare for Republicans — but Trump’s too dumb to figure it out’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

A fight over President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the last thing endangered Republican candidates need in the waning day of the election campaign, according to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

The nomination fight will energize the base for each party, but the “Morning Joe” host said conservative principles just aren’t as politically popular as Republicans think.

“I’ve got news for the Trump campaign,” Scarborough said. “Those people stayed with you through Charlottesville, those people stayed through your racist comments about S-hole countries run by Black people, those people stayed with you even when you were caging children on the border. Those people stayed with you through your worst offenses, your most inhumane comments. You telling people that they had great genes, you getting crowds to laugh because a man got shot and knocked to the ground. Those people are with you.”

“Where will it hurt you, Donald?” he continued. “Among suburban voters, among women, you just look at the polls, among more educated people, those are the people that you need help with the most, that you’re going to lose, and guess what, Susan Collins, again going back to my grandma, Susan Collins didn’t need this. My grandma would say, ‘I need that like I need a hole in my head.’ I never really knew what that meant, but Susan Collins needed this like she needed another tough vote. Like, no. This is a nightmare for Susan Collins, even if she votes against it.”

“This is a nightmare for Cory Gardner,” Scarborough said. “Again, stay with me. I’m a guy that voted pro-life nonstop. Stay with me, this is just basic politics. Cory had the 29 percent already of suburbs of Denver, oh my god, the voting turnout among women and suburbanites in Denver, whoa.”

“This is not wishful thinking on my part at all. this is just politics 101,” he added. “I actually tweeted the night of RGB death, hey, you know what, pray for her family, okay, and save your hot takes because they’re all wrong. This is a nightmare for Republicans, and as somebody said on Twitter, I’m quoting them, not me. Donald Trump’s just too dumb politically to figure that out right now.”