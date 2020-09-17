Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration considered using ‘heat ray’ weapon against American citizens: whistleblower

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump posing with a Bible in front of St. John's church (screengrab)

A DC national guard official-turned-whistleblower, Major Adam D. DeMarco, was asked by federal officials if his unit had a ‘heat ray’ and other weapons to use against American citizens who gathered during an infamous protest outside the White House where President Donald Trump held a Bible on June 1, 2020.

Experts say the ‘heat ray’ devices cause a burning sensation on victims’ skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to New York Magazine’s Matt Steib:

Major Adam D. DeMarco, the senior-most D.C. National Guard officer on the ground that day, provided his account to the House Natural Resources Committee earlier this summer. In his depiction of the crackdown on protestors, he claimed that federal officials had transferred close to 7,000 rounds of ammunition to the D.C. Armory during the first week of protests following the police killing of George Floyd. Other, less conventional weapons were considered as well.

In his sworn testimony, whistleblower DeMarco recounted the incident:

Just before noon on June 1, the Defense Department’s top military police officer in the Washington region sent an email to officers in the D.C. National Guard. It asked whether the unit had a Long Range Acoustic Device, also known as an LRAD, or a microwave-like weapon called the Active Denial System, which was designed by the military to make people feel like their skin is burning when in range of its invisible rays.

The technology, also called a “heat ray,” was developed to disperse large crowds in the early 2000s but was shelved amid concerns about its effectiveness, safety and the ethics of using it on human beings.

… In the email, on which DeMarco was copied, the lead military police officer in the National Capital Region wrote the ADS device “can provide our troops a capacity they currently do not have, the ability to reach out and engage potential adversaries at distances well beyond small arms range, and in a safe, effective, and nonlethal manner.”

The email continued: “The ADS can immediately compel an individual to cease threatening behavior or depart through application of a directed energy beam that provides a sensation of intense heat on the surface of the skin. The effect is overwhelming, causing an immediate repel response by the targeted individual.”

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

President Trump seems confused about when he read Bob Woodward’s book

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday, at the White House press briefing, President Donald Trump brought up Watergate reporter Bob Woodward's book "Rage," featuring controversial interviews he gave from the Oval Office, remarking that he read the entirety of the book "last night" and did it quickly because it was "boring."

The problem, as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out, is that Trump also claimed last night that he had read the book the night before. Additionally, Trump was hosting his ABC town hall in Pennsylvania that day, which would have left him with little time to read it then.

Trump just said he read Woodward’s book very rapidly “last night.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Tyrannical and un-American’: ACLU rebukes Bill Barr

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr drew stinging rebuke from legal experts and civil liberties advocates including the ACLU Wednesday after he told federal prosecutors to more aggressively charge some protesters with crimes—including sedition, under certain circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal reports Barr's directive came during a conference call last week in which the attorney general warned that protests—which have been overwhelmingly peaceful and focused on racial justice—could increase as Election Day approaches.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden when SNL returns before a live audience next month

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

When "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 46th season next month on October 3, Jim Carrey will play Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Axios:

"'SNL' is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center for the upcoming season," a spokesperson said. The show "will work closely" with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's team to ensure it meets requirements to protect against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. "SNL" was produced remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 