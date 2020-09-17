Trump administration considered using ‘heat ray’ weapon against American citizens: whistleblower

A DC national guard official-turned-whistleblower, Major Adam D. DeMarco, was asked by federal officials if his unit had a ‘heat ray’ and other weapons to use against American citizens who gathered during an infamous protest outside the White House where President Donald Trump held a Bible on June 1, 2020.

Experts say the ‘heat ray’ devices cause a burning sensation on victims’ skin.

According to New York Magazine’s Matt Steib:

Major Adam D. DeMarco, the senior-most D.C. National Guard officer on the ground that day, provided his account to the House Natural Resources Committee earlier this summer. In his depiction of the crackdown on protestors, he claimed that federal officials had transferred close to 7,000 rounds of ammunition to the D.C. Armory during the first week of protests following the police killing of George Floyd. Other, less conventional weapons were considered as well.

In his sworn testimony, whistleblower DeMarco recounted the incident: