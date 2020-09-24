Trump calls on Biden to drop out over Hunter allegations his own Senate allies failed to prove
On Thursday, in a radio interview, President Donald Trump once again promoted unsubstantiated corruption allegations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine — and urged Joe Biden to “leave the campaign” because he “was in on it.”
Trump’s remarks come just after his allies in the Senate, led by Homeland Security chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), released the results of a highly partisan investigation into the Hunter Biden allegations. That report claimed the business dealings were “problematic” but failed to find any evidence that they influenced U.S. foreign policy.
The president and his allies have been fixated on trying to link the Biden family to wrongdoing in Ukraine for over a year. A plot by Trump and Rudy Giuliani to dangle military aid in exchange for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into the Bidens ultimately led to the president’s impeachment.
Listen to Trump’s comments below:
2020 Election
2020 Election
Massive movement of former top military, State Dept, and national security officials – many Republicans – endorse Joe Biden
Hundreds of former top U.S. military, State Dept., and national security officials, including many Republicans, are signing letters endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for President. Each letter includes direct or implicit rebukes of President Donald Trump, his policies, actions, and remarks.
The endorsements include 75 former Republican national security officials; more than 200 retired generals and admirals; and nearly 500 retired Generals, Admirals, Senior Noncommissioned Officers, Ambassadors and Senior Civilian National Security Officials.
"We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it," reads the letter from 489 generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors, and senior civilian national security leaders.
2020 Election
Foreign hackers cripple Texas county’s email system with a simple malware attack
Last week, voters and election administrators who emailed Leanne Jackson, the clerk of rural Hamilton County in central Texas, received bureaucratic-looking replies. “Re: official precinct results,” one subject line read. The text supplied passwords for an attached file.
But Jackson didn’t send the messages. Instead, they came from Sri Lankan and Congolese email addresses, and they cleverly hid malicious software inside a Microsoft Word attachment. By the time Jackson learned about the forgery, it was too late. Hackers continued to fire off look-alike replies. Jackson’s three-person office, already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, ground to a near standstill.