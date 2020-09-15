Trump faces ‘internal backlash’ from his own campaign over indoor Vegas rally: report

President Donald Trump’s defiant decision to hold an indoor rally in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just anger the president’s usual critics, but also some of his own campaign staff.

The New York Times reports that Trump’s indoor rally over the weekend sparked “a wave of internal backlash, including from a top Trump adviser who said the president was playing a game of Russian roulette in holding the indoor rally.”

The Trump adviser, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Times that Trump could hurt himself politically if there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases in Las Vegas over the next several weeks.

Trump on Monday said that he wasn’t concerned about holding rallies indoors because he believed that he personally was unlikely to get infected with the disease, which so far has killed more than 194,000 Americans.

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday condemned Trump for holding an indoor rally in his state, as he described the rally as “reckless and selfish” and said it was “putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”