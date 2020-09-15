Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump faces ‘internal backlash’ from his own campaign over indoor Vegas rally: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump pretending to cry at a campaign rally (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s defiant decision to hold an indoor rally in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just anger the president’s usual critics, but also some of his own campaign staff.

The New York Times reports that Trump’s indoor rally over the weekend sparked “a wave of internal backlash, including from a top Trump adviser who said the president was playing a game of Russian roulette in holding the indoor rally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump adviser, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Times that Trump could hurt himself politically if there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases in Las Vegas over the next several weeks.

Trump on Monday said that he wasn’t concerned about holding rallies indoors because he believed that he personally was unlikely to get infected with the disease, which so far has killed more than 194,000 Americans.

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday condemned Trump for holding an indoor rally in his state, as he described the rally as “reckless and selfish” and said it was “putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump faces ‘internal backlash’ from his own campaign over indoor Vegas rally: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's defiant decision to hold an indoor rally in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic didn't just anger the president's usual critics, but also some of his own campaign staff.

The New York Times reports that Trump's indoor rally over the weekend sparked "a wave of internal backlash, including from a top Trump adviser who said the president was playing a game of Russian roulette in holding the indoor rally."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s mask-free Nevada rally should reveal something alarming to his ‘personality cult’: Morning Joe

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump's indoor rally in Nevada should make clear to his followers that he doesn't care about them or their health.

The campaign did not require masks inside the rally, except for attendees nearest to the president, and Trump later explained that he wasn't worried about catching the coronavirus because attendees were too far away from him.

"So Donald Trump is mocking people wearing masks he has rallies, where he has people coming in and everybody is showing their unity with the president by not wearing masks which, of course, is very dangerous," Scarborough said. "The president has called this the plague, he called it the plague back in April, back when he was trying to reopen the country. Said it's airborne, which makes it dangerous, you can get it airborne just being next to somebody, and if you're the wrong person, you're finished. This is really bad, it's deadly."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Mike Pompeo’s wife asked senior State Dept. aides to do personal chores

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s wife used a private email account to ask senior State Department officials to help the couple finish sending out their personal holiday cards, she made it clear that the request should not be shared beyond a small, private group.

Continue Reading
 
 