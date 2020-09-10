Trump goes down in flames after suggesting Bob Woodward should have released his COVID-19 tapes sooner

President Donald Trump lashed out at reporter Bob Woodward for revealing his admission that he purposefully downplayed the coronavirus threat.

The president spoke 18 times to the reporter for his new book, “Rage,” and Woodward released audio recordings of Trump admitting the virus was much worse than the flu — which directly contradicts his public statements.

Trump, however, faulted Woodward for not revealing those incriminating statements sooner, and other social media users were astonished by the president’s reaction.

why didn’t someone catch me lying sooner https://t.co/rxVE9qYfPH — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 10, 2020

Imagine presiding over the deaths of nearly 200,000 people and thinking you were somehow the victim. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 10, 2020

This reads like a taunting note from a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/he5TNsafDv — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) September 10, 2020

I doubt if “you wanted to stop me from letting all these people die you should have done it in february” is the compelling pitch Trump thinks it is. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) September 10, 2020

Trump’s efforts to distract from his own malice just end up proving the point: Even if Woodward had reported Trump’s comments at the time, it would have made no difference. Trump was determined to lie about the virus and force premature re-openings. And he continues to lie. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 10, 2020

Which one of you is the president of the United States again? — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) September 10, 2020

CALM!!!!! NO PANIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 10, 2020

Sir, thakn you for a very chill and relaxing last 8 months sir!!!! — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 10, 2020

That’s exactly what he’s saying he did. — katie (@katieeitakkk) September 10, 2020

Hey President Asshole. https://t.co/pkKIdRlKFm — David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 10, 2020

You lied to the American people, you caused the deaths of tens of thousands. You knew covid was “deadly” and much worse than the flu. Yet at the same time you told Americans it wasn’t, & would disappear. Blaming the messenger is a distraction. Take responsibility. Resign. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 10, 2020