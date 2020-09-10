Quantcast
Trump goes down in flames after suggesting Bob Woodward should have released his COVID-19 tapes sooner

1 min ago

- Commentary
US President Donald Trump holds a press conference on COVID-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 13, 2020. AFP / SAUL LOEB

President Donald Trump lashed out at reporter Bob Woodward for revealing his admission that he purposefully downplayed the coronavirus threat.

The president spoke 18 times to the reporter for his new book, “Rage,” and Woodward released audio recordings of Trump admitting the virus was much worse than the flu — which directly contradicts his public statements.

Trump, however, faulted Woodward for not revealing those incriminating statements sooner, and other social media users were astonished by the president’s reaction.

The frightening parallels between QAnon and Hitler’s Nazis

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

The QAnon conspiracy cult enjoyed a major victory when, on August 11, far-right extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene won a GOP congressional primary in Georgia — and given how overwhelmingly Republican her district is, Greene is likely to win the general election in November and be sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. QAnon, known for their outrageous conspiracy theories, believe that the U.S. government has been infiltrated by an international ring of pedophiles and Satanists and that President Donald Trump was put in power to battle them. And Gregory Stanton, president of Genocide Watch and an expert on the history of anti-Semitism, believes that there are parallels between QAnon’s outrageous views and the views that Nazis promoted in Germany during the 1930s.

Trump says Bob Woodward didn’t release explosive tapes sooner because his comments were ‘good and proper’

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is trying to dodge blame by saying that it isn't his fault he lied to the American people about the true dangers of COVID-19, it's Bob Woodward's.

"Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months," Trump tweeted Thursday morning. "If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1304042651147284480

The logic doesn't exactly add up as a journalist isn't responsible for leading the country or warning people about the president. It's still Trump's responsibility that he lied to Americans. No other leaders were privy to the briefing information that Trump was.

Americans have feared another civil war since the end of the last one

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Is the United States on the brink of a second civil war? The question has hovered around the margins of national political discussion for three or four years now, gaining new purchase with every crescendo of a hard-fought election, every fresh outbreak of disorder, every highly publicized evisceration of a long-cherished, now-eroded norm.

Yet this year of unprecedented upheaval--a presidential impeachment trial, a deadly pandemic, a precipitous economic crisis, a succession of carbon-fueled catastrophes--has seen the possibility raised of a violent eruption of civic discord on a scale unseen in this country for more than a century and a half. The roots of the second civil war, should it come, lie deep in American history, as far back as the founding, if not before. But the end of the first one also offers answers as to why it failed to resolve the underlying conflicts and contradictions in American political life. Even within months of Appomattox, the traumatized inhabitants of a battered and broken land were asking themselves if the cycle of violence would ever end, if the questions that led to the conflict might, sooner or later, start a new one.

