Trump instantly called out for honoring POWs: ‘You literally said you liked soldiers who weren’t captured’

President Donald Trump tweeted out a proclamation on POW/MIA Recognition Day, and other social media users instantly reminded him that he’d repeatedly slurred service members.

The president issued the proclamation Friday to honor service members who’d been captured or gone missing during combat, although he publicly insulted Sen. John McCain for serving as a prisoner and reportedly doesn’t believe missing service members are worth finding.

“On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, The @FLOTUS and I honor the men & women of our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our Country & made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty,” Trump tweeted. “Our Nation remains committed to accounting for all missing Americans.”

On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, The @FLOTUS and I honor the men & women of our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our Country & made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty. Our Nation remains committed to accounting for all missing Americans.https://t.co/vyIvM9Tlxb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Other Twitter users swiftly called him out.

You literally said you liked soldiers who weren’t captured. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 18, 2020

100% that he did not write nor send this tweet. — eric larson (@larsoer) September 18, 2020

Literally one week ago (on 9/11 no less) you ordered the removal of the POW-MIA flag from atop the White House. pic.twitter.com/v5Mo2A7OGS — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) September 18, 2020

Who took your spot in Vietnam? Did they survive? Were they captured? — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) September 18, 2020

I’m sure they’re grateful for your support, Cadet Bonespurs. — Faysh is in full PPE (@Faysh) September 18, 2020

Trump: “I like people who weren’t captured.” pic.twitter.com/0AnRedMM2K — Matt Sarge (@Matt_Sarge) September 18, 2020

