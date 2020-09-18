Quantcast
Trump instantly called out for honoring POWs: ‘You literally said you liked soldiers who weren’t captured’

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump. (DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

President Donald Trump tweeted out a proclamation on POW/MIA Recognition Day, and other social media users instantly reminded him that he’d repeatedly slurred service members.

The president issued the proclamation Friday to honor service members who’d been captured or gone missing during combat, although he publicly insulted Sen. John McCain for serving as a prisoner and reportedly doesn’t believe missing service members are worth finding.

“On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, The @FLOTUS and I honor the men & women of our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our Country & made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty,” Trump tweeted. “Our Nation remains committed to accounting for all missing Americans.”

Other Twitter users swiftly called him out.

