Trump labeled ‘elderly relative in cognitive decline’ after ‘delusional’ Fox News interview

President Donald Trump spent over an hour of his time talking with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on Monday, despite America’s ongoing coronavirus crisis and economic catastrophe.

Trump said some absurd things, like warning that the press corps is “all going to die” of boredom if Joe Biden wins in November. He also spoke about what women want and why Black voters like police.

Ingraham asked Trump who he thinks it is that are pulling Joe Biden’s strings.

“People you’ve never heard of,” Trump replied, without naming names for Ingraham to familiarize herself with.

“People that are in the dark shadows,” Trump continued.

“What does that mean?” Ingraham asked. “That sounds like conspiracy theory, dark shadows.”

“No, people that you haven’t heard of,” Trump replied. “They’re people that are on the streets, they’re people that are controlling the streets.”

Trump then told an anecdote about somebody flying on a plane full of “thugs” who were wearing black uniforms.

But he refused to give any details.

Trump’s comments were widely derided:

This may be too out there even for @sarahcpr 🤷‍♀️ — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) September 1, 2020

He is fully hallucinating now — Diane Kelly (@DianeKelly) September 1, 2020

ok now i’m worried trump is being controlled by a plane full of people in black uniforms — Khmer Radio (@khmerradio) September 1, 2020

This guy is freakin’ nuts! It’s so clear he’s making this stuff up. Only the most indoctrinated MAGAts are going to fall for it. The others are going to peel off if he keeps this up. — LindaInRedmond – Trust Science – Wear Your Mask (@Lindylublutwo) September 1, 2020

Agreed. He has totally lost his s***. The debates are going to be wild… — Resistance Barbie in Quarantinia (BIDEN2020!) (@TravelGirltoGo) September 1, 2020

She missed the follow up here; Dark Shadows the original TV show or the movie? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 1, 2020

Paranoid delusions are a symptom of Parkinson’s disease. — Bruce Halperin (@BruceHalperin) September 1, 2020

Completely. If this was my client, I would call his kids and get request a 5150 hold. He's a danger to others — calimom (@Shernaperez1) September 1, 2020

I have never before seen a more confident completely crazy man on Camera TV. — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) September 1, 2020

Just imagine the depths of batshit insanity we are going to plumb in the next two+ months — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) September 1, 2020

It’s so nice of Trump to be filming campaign ads for Biden. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 1, 2020

Trump forgot to wear his tin foil hat for this interview. https://t.co/9qmWxoyg88 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 1, 2020

Trump says “people are pulling Biden’s strings.”

When pressed who, he says. “people that you’ve never heard of.”

Trump is off the deep end folks! https://t.co/hO4h8c8QCH — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 1, 2020

omg Who booked this interview? The Lincoln Project? https://t.co/agxle96cFg — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 1, 2020

Trump is losing his mental faculties. He's talking about black-helicopter-type stuff. I'm concerned for our nation at this point. https://t.co/jPHRqmauLO — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) September 1, 2020

This is a direct endorsement of Q and anyone who doesn't see that doesn't get what's happening. Everything to him right now is about mobilizing and militarizing the tiny base he has left to violence. https://t.co/zSd7vOuzW3 — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) September 1, 2020

Classic gaslighting. Spin a story and promise evidence is "coming soon." Stay tuned, he'll keep you in suspense! (This is Step 3 in my Gaslighting America method.) https://t.co/ewt5VGB2mW — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 1, 2020

Nothing to see here, folks … just the president making up wild conspiracy theories on the spot and claiming he has secret information because he's the president. https://t.co/7dCKnSNTfF — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 1, 2020

She's trying so damn hard to help him. She can't. https://t.co/YLEQmVDY2X — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 1, 2020

I've always wondered what it would be like to live in a country led by someone who was visibly insane. Turns out I don't care for it! https://t.co/UqAYWWBuzW — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 1, 2020

I, for one, would prefer a president who doesn't sound like he's microdosing LSD 24/7 https://t.co/EuYgf7j4iw — Mike Gwin (@MichaelJGwin) September 1, 2020

I can't properly preface how batshit this is. https://t.co/JvC4cJsC8w — Black Lives Matter Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) September 1, 2020

Congratulations to those Americans who elected a delusional, incompetent, narcissistic fascist to the same office once held by Lincoln and FDR. https://t.co/3YMWnKSMv2 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 1, 2020

There's been a lot of this percolating on the hard-right — that the protests are some sort of Deep State/Soros/Globalist color revolution plot. Not surprised Trump is picking it up. And now it'll become GOP orthodoxy. https://t.co/IxsuhDonFU — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 1, 2020

If your uncle started talking like this, you'd worry about his grasp on reality. The man with the nuclear codes. https://t.co/I9GYLzXcmc — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) September 1, 2020

He's seriously just repeating absurd cartoon conspiracy shit. He's days from saying Bill Gates is trying to put chips in people's heads. https://t.co/icfQ8zWxy4 — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) September 1, 2020