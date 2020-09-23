Trump-loving company profits off COVID-19 fears after hosting illegal indoor rally for the president

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Nevada-based company that was fined for improperly holding an indoor Trump rally in defiance of state public health restrictions is trying to profit off of the COVID-19 pandemic — selling people a technology to protect them from the virus even while facilitating events likely to spread it.
“Along with inviting the Trump campaign to use one of its warehouses for a rally 100 times larger than the current Nevada limit of 50 people for public gatherings, Xtreme Manufacturing has been producing and marketing a walk-through enclosure that delivers a decontaminating mist,” reported Michael Daly. “‘The Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube will help reduce cross-contamination risks and alleviate the spread of viruses for those entering any building, construction site or public venue,’ says a video posted by the very company that put more than 5,600 people at risk.”
Xtreme Manufacturing faced harsh criticism for organizing the recent indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada. The company ultimately faced a $3,000 fine for holding the event, which is illegal under public health guidelines.
The event was Trump’s first major indoor campaign gathering since his controversial rally in Tulsa. Following that event, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for the virus, and businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although there is no definitive proof they contracted the virus at the rally.
You can read more here (requires subscription).
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.