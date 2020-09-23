Trump-loving company profits off COVID-19 fears after hosting illegal indoor rally for the president

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Nevada-based company that was fined for improperly holding an indoor Trump rally in defiance of state public health restrictions is trying to profit off of the COVID-19 pandemic — selling people a technology to protect them from the virus even while facilitating events likely to spread it.

“Along with inviting the Trump campaign to use one of its warehouses for a rally 100 times larger than the current Nevada limit of 50 people for public gatherings, Xtreme Manufacturing has been producing and marketing a walk-through enclosure that delivers a decontaminating mist,” reported Michael Daly. “‘The Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube will help reduce cross-contamination risks and alleviate the spread of viruses for those entering any building, construction site or public venue,’ says a video posted by the very company that put more than 5,600 people at risk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Xtreme Manufacturing faced harsh criticism for organizing the recent indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada. The company ultimately faced a $3,000 fine for holding the event, which is illegal under public health guidelines.

The event was Trump’s first major indoor campaign gathering since his controversial rally in Tulsa. Following that event, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for the virus, and businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although there is no definitive proof they contracted the virus at the rally.

You can read more here (requires subscription).