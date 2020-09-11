Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving MyPillow CEO threatens to sue CNN host over trainwreck interview

Published

4 mins ago

on

Mike Lindell and Anderson Cooper appear on CNN (screen grab)

Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, is threatening to sue Anderson Cooper after the CNN host last month called him out for peddling bogus COVID-19 therapeutics.

Newsweek reports that attorney L. Lin Wood sent a letter to CNN threatening “legal redress” unless Cooper retracted his claim that Lindell was a “snake oil salesman” for pushing Oleandrin, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that experts warn could be toxic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While I am fully aware that Cooper’s sarcastic, mocking, derisive, and demeaning tone, attitude and facial expressions toward Mr. Lindell are not legally actionable, I have complete confidence that Cooper’s false and defamatory accusations are actionable,” he wrote in his letter.

During the interview with Lindell, Cooper repeatedly assailed the MyPillow CEO’s credentials.

“You don’t have a medical background, you’re not a scientist, yet you’re claiming this substance, which has not been studied in any meaningful way, can cure COVID,” he said. “And you have a financial stake in the company. You would profit from it if this is being sold widely. Morally, is that right?”

In his letter, Wood claims that Cooper was incorrect about testing for the drug, and said that he used that false assertion to “cast aspersions on Mr. Lindell’s character and reputation.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump threatens to ‘put down very quickly’ Democrats who take to the streets in protest if he wins re-election

Published

1 min ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump promises to "put down" Democrats who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest in the streets if he wins re-election.

“We’ll put them down very quickly if they do that. We have the right to do that. We have the power to do that, if we want,” Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in a taped interview that will air Saturday, as Politico reports.

“Look, it’s called insurrection,” the president added. “We just send in, and we do it very easy. I mean, it’s very easy. I’d rather not do that because there’s no reason for it, but if we had to, we’d do that and put it down within minutes.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving MyPillow CEO threatens to sue CNN host over trainwreck interview

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, is threatening to sue Anderson Cooper after the CNN host last month called him out for peddling bogus COVID-19 therapeutics.

Newsweek reports that attorney L. Lin Wood sent a letter to CNN threatening "legal redress" unless Cooper retracted his claim that Lindell was a "snake oil salesman" for pushing Oleandrin, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that experts warn could be toxic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

19 years after 9/11, America’s biggest terrorist threat is far-right white supremacists who love Trump

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

It was 19 years ago, on September 11, 2001, that the United States suffered the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. Almost 3000 people were killed when members of the terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes, flying two of them into the World Trade Center in New York City and one of them into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; the fourth plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Although the 9/11 terrorist attacks underscored the dangerous fanaticism of far-right Islamist groups, countless Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump have ignored or downplayed another terrorist threat from the far right — white supremacy and white nationalism — and that threat is alive and well in the Trump era.

Continue Reading
 
 