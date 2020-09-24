Trump made an ‘implicit threat of violence’ when he refused to say he’d leave peacefully: CNN’s Berman
CNN’s John Berman on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of implicitly threatening the use of violence if he loses the 2020 presidential election.
While discussing Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the 2020 election, Berman said that this was the kind of thing he’d expect to hear from leaders in foreign countries without long traditions of upholding democracy.
“To be clear, the refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer in and of itself is an implicit threat of violence,” he said.
He then turned to guest Barton Gellman, a staff writer for The Atlantic who wrote an article about the Trump campaign’s plans to overrule the will of voters should the president lose in key battleground states.
“The whole premise of the president’s campaign is that Donald Trump will never concede defeat in the election, no matter what,” he said. “The most important parts to me of what the president just said yesterday was that there won’t be a transfer, frankly. He is not going to concede defeat under any circumstances and they have, therefore, built a campaign around the idea that he may not be able to win if all the votes are counted.”
Watch the video below.
Here’s how Trump intends to create ‘chaos and deadlock’ to steal the election from voters
The author of a new piece outlining how President Donald Trump could steal the election from voters explained just how that might happen.
The Atlantic's Barton Gellman revealed the Trump campaign is exploring a strategy to pressure Republican-led state legislatures to appoint electors, instead of letting voters choose, and he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" how that would work in practice.
"The only other time in history we had a debacle like this with possibility of the multiple competing slates of electors where two groups of people said, 'I'm the state elector for the state of Pennsylvania,' for example, it's supposed to go to Congress," Gellman said. "Congress is supposed to decide who are the legitimate electors, if any, from the state, and the problem is the electorate count act is one of the most garbled statutes ever passed by Congress, which is saying a lot."
‘I have to leave for an emergency phone call’: Trump splits from his own press conference for a ‘big call’
President Donald Trump was late for his 6:00 PM press conference and literally left in the middle for an "emergency" phone call.
"I have to leave for an emergency phone call," Trump told reporters in the White House press briefing room. As he tried to leave one reporter peppered him with spot-on questions about this afternoon's decision by a grand jury to not charge any of the three Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Asked what the call was about, Trump replied, "I have a big call."
Watch:
Wow. Trump says he has to take "an emergency phone call" and walks away while ignoring a reporter's shouted question about what his message is to people who are upset over Breonna Taylor's killing pic.twitter.com/EWsjJOGwsg
‘Five-alarm fire’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump is rushing to smash democracy
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough sounded the alarm that President Donald Trump had no intention of giving up the White House.
The president has admitted that he wants to ram through a new Supreme Court justice to help decide the election in his favor, and the "Morning Joe" host was shocked -- yet not surprised -- that Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
"Some remarkable things that, actually, could be both shocking and not surprising at the same time considering that they come from Donald Trump," Scarborough said.
"For the first time in the history of this republic, you have a president of the United States, who will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power," he added. "At the same time he's asking Republicans to lie to their constituents and go back on what they said four years ago and ram through a Supreme Court justice. Why? Because he needs that Supreme Court justice to vote for him on any election disputes that he stirs up. That is pretty much a five-alarm fire."