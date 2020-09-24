Trump made an ‘implicit threat of violence’ when he refused to say he’d leave peacefully: CNN’s Berman

CNN’s John Berman on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of implicitly threatening the use of violence if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

While discussing Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the 2020 election, Berman said that this was the kind of thing he’d expect to hear from leaders in foreign countries without long traditions of upholding democracy.

“To be clear, the refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer in and of itself is an implicit threat of violence,” he said.

He then turned to guest Barton Gellman, a staff writer for The Atlantic who wrote an article about the Trump campaign’s plans to overrule the will of voters should the president lose in key battleground states.

“The whole premise of the president’s campaign is that Donald Trump will never concede defeat in the election, no matter what,” he said. “The most important parts to me of what the president just said yesterday was that there won’t be a transfer, frankly. He is not going to concede defeat under any circumstances and they have, therefore, built a campaign around the idea that he may not be able to win if all the votes are counted.”

Watch the video below.