Trump mocked for ‘mumbled version of reality’ at press conference

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence addresses his remarks Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a news conference at the White House, in which he repeatedly contradicted the statements of his own CDC director and tried to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on Democrats.

Trump’s performance earned a wave of mockery from social media.

CNN’s Acosta suggests segments about Trump’s truths — because it would take less time than fact-checks

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

CNN's Jim Acosta noted that fact-checking President Donald Trump takes so much time that it may make sense to do "truth-telling" segments where they go over what Trump said that was true. Acosta noted that running through the fact-checks and the lies often take more time.

"Instead of doing fact-checking after these news conferences, you could almost do truth-checking," he told host Wolf Blitzer. "Because it would take you less time to pull out the true statements from Donald Trump. Falsehood after falsehood after half-truth after falsehood."

Trump has made well over 20,000 lies whine in office as of July, according to a Washington Post list keeping track. Trump also tends to repeat the lies multiple times, so individually it would make the numbers well over 20,000 lies.

Judge unleashes on Bill Barr’s prosecutors who strategized how to ‘bury’ documents in trial

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

A group of former federal prosecutors and Republican leaders are calling out Attorney General Bill Barr for the politicization of the Justice Department, but on Wednesday a furious judge unleashed on government lawyers too.

Politico reported that U.S. District Court Judge Allison Nathan blasted government lawyers for their "handling of evidence in a criminal case involving alleged violations of sanctions against Iran."

Nathan said that prosecutors failed to turn over key pieces of evidence to the defense until the middle of the trial, which is against the rules for trials. Government attorneys were caught discussing a plan to "bury" the undisclosed letter.

Trump seems confused about when he read Woodward’s book

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday, at the White House press briefing, President Donald Trump brought up Watergate reporter Bob Woodward's book "Rage," featuring controversial interviews he gave from the Oval Office, remarking that he read the entirety of the book "last night" and did it quickly because it was "boring."

The problem, as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out, is that Trump also claimed last night that he had read the book the night before. Additionally, Trump was hosting his ABC town hall in Pennsylvania that day, which would have left him with little time to read it then.

Trump just said he read Woodward’s book very rapidly “last night.”

