Trump mocked for ‘mumbled version of reality’ at press conference

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a news conference at the White House, in which he repeatedly contradicted the statements of his own CDC director and tried to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on Democrats.

Trump’s performance earned a wave of mockery from social media.

Discerning a message from Trump's rambling pressers is near impossible. So far, we have vaccines, PAC 12 football, the economy, and a leftwing "war on cops." If it wasn't clear already, Trump just craves the attention. "Biden got on TV? My turn!" Nothing here is helping him. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 16, 2020

This is like a mumbled version of a rally — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2020

Trump says he's having his new favorite government doctor speak from the White House during a press briefing specifically to refute comments by Biden. Totally normal and legal. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 16, 2020

Trump watched Joe Biden’s press briefing just a bit ago … now how we can tell? Because all of a sudden Trump has a Covid vaccine plan 😳 & held a press briefing after watching Joe. Trump isn’t only a coward & liar – he steals from Biden! @realDonaldTrump is a joke. — Detroit Girl (@MotownGirl2018) September 16, 2020

I'm reporting Trump's press briefing for misinformation. — Monk (@Monklfg) September 16, 2020

This assumes, of course, that he is conceding Arizona, Michigan, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Georgia to the Democrats. But I like the way he is thinking! — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 16, 2020

So if we just remove the places where most of the people live, there are less people that have it. Delightful. — Sundevil3015 (@phuegel) September 16, 2020

If you "take some of the pounds off" my bathroom scale, I would be at my goal weight. A very low level! https://t.co/hqHYjr3sdD — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) September 16, 2020

There was no mistake. Trump was the mistake. — 🌊Queens Drama Queen🌊 (@QueensDramaQ) September 16, 2020

THIS. IS. SUCH. A. LIE. Paper ballots constitute the lowest risk of fraud. Stunningly dishonest, and the president is openly delegitimizing the coming election. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 16, 2020

Just like Easter? — Woketopian WarrenCrat 🏳️‍🌈🚀⚛️🌵 (@shesnottrump) September 16, 2020

Trump: "In the case of Nevada, they don't even want verification of signatures." This is also a lie. He has told 3 lies about Nevada in under two minutes, the same lies he keeps telling about the state. This is the president sowing doubt about the election's integrity here. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 16, 2020

fwiw this sounds like someone about to lose an election — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 16, 2020

This is somebody completely unmoored from ethics or the law, his entire life. A true career criminal. https://t.co/X9YL5FOpSz — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 16, 2020

oh cool trump is out there telling the world he knows better than the director of the centers for disease control and nobody should wear masks and the vaccine will be out before the election and am i losing my mind or is this really happening — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 16, 2020

When I said I trust vaccines, and I trust the scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump — this is what I meant: https://t.co/oBDXcFUAek — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020