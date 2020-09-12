Trump mocked for ridiculous claim about Hispanic voters ‘strongly favoring’ his campaign: ‘Not even close to true’

President Donald Trump was focused on his 2020 re-election campaign on Saturday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, economic catastrophe, dangerous fires out west and tropical storms Sally, Paulette and Rene.

Following a fundraiser at Trump Hotel DC, the president departed for a controversial rally outside Reno where few supporters were wearing masks and there was no social distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between his campaign events, Trump tweeted his thoughts on Hispanic voters.

“Hispanics seem to be strongly favoring President Trump,” he tweeted, adding the twitter handle of far-right cable network OANN.

Trump was quickly criticized for his claim and the the network he tagged, here’s some of what people were saying:

ANOTHER TRUMP LIE Reality: Biden leads Trump among Hispanic voters nationally by about 25-30 points. And referencing One America News Network as a "source" is about as reliable as referencing Trump's brain as the source. #LatinosForBiden — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That's not even close to true. — Josh Decker (@joshdecker97) September 12, 2020

LMAO OANN is not a news network. — David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah this is a lie buddy — Shfaffler #BLM 🧢 (@shfaffler) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@OANN isn’t a news organization. It’s a propaganda channel . pic.twitter.com/7d1cUcYtc5 — Jake from State Farm 2.0 (@RIPMSM) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OANN is the National Enquirer of Toilet Papers — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

…or maybe it's because he pretends to like beans… pic.twitter.com/yBPLGFkHKh — Curious Bystander❓ (@NCaDaPi) September 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT