Trump mocked for ridiculous claim about Hispanic voters ‘strongly favoring’ his campaign: ‘Not even close to true’
President Donald Trump was focused on his 2020 re-election campaign on Saturday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, economic catastrophe, dangerous fires out west and tropical storms Sally, Paulette and Rene.
Following a fundraiser at Trump Hotel DC, the president departed for a controversial rally outside Reno where few supporters were wearing masks and there was no social distancing.
Between his campaign events, Trump tweeted his thoughts on Hispanic voters.
“Hispanics seem to be strongly favoring President Trump,” he tweeted, adding the twitter handle of far-right cable network OANN.
Trump was quickly criticized for his claim and the the network he tagged, here’s some of what people were saying:
ANOTHER TRUMP LIE
Reality: Biden leads Trump among Hispanic voters nationally by about 25-30 points. And referencing One America News Network as a "source" is about as reliable as referencing Trump's brain as the source. #LatinosForBiden
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 12, 2020
That's not even close to true.
— Josh Decker (@joshdecker97) September 12, 2020
LMAO OANN is not a news network.
— David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 12, 2020
Yeah this is a lie buddy
— Shfaffler #BLM 🧢 (@shfaffler) September 12, 2020
@OANN isn’t a news organization. It’s a propaganda channel . pic.twitter.com/7d1cUcYtc5
— Jake from State Farm 2.0 (@RIPMSM) September 12, 2020
— Shawn Griffin (@509ShawnG) September 12, 2020
OANN is the National Enquirer of Toilet Papers
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 12, 2020
— Shawn Griffin (@509ShawnG) September 12, 2020
…or maybe it's because he pretends to like beans… pic.twitter.com/yBPLGFkHKh
— Curious Bystander❓ (@NCaDaPi) September 12, 2020
Just the president of the United States watching garbage propaganda "news." https://t.co/1m7XUFBCvn
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 12, 2020
Yeah, think again. We haven't forgotten about our #KidsInCages https://t.co/aeW8hHw7YH
— Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) September 12, 2020
2020 Election
CNN airs shocking video of no social distancing and few masks at Trump rally in Nevada
Trump supporters are refusing to social distance while waiting to enter a rally in Nevada and few are wearing masks, CNN reported Saturday.
"Happening right now, people packed in lines in the Reno area to see the president speak this evening, they are waiting to enter his rally which actually doesn't get underway for the next five hours or so," Ana Cabrera reported.
"This is a rally, of course, he has not cancelled or postponed despite -- not just the risk of the coronavirus spreading -- but also a local air quality alert due to the raging wildfires across much of the west right now," she reported.
2020 Election
Desperate Trump gambling on Nevada as Electoral College path to victory shrinks: report
President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Nevada on Saturday afternoon for a weekend in Nevada, with an evening event in Reno and Sunday events in Las Vegas.
"As the clock ticks down to Election Day, President Donald Trump is spending valuable time this weekend in Nevada — a state he lost in 2016, but that his campaign sees as a critical part of a backup path to re-election, as his current electoral odds continue to shrink in states he won narrowly that year," NBC News reported Saturday.
2020 Election
‘Loser in chief’ Trump trolled by columnist for his ‘gratifyingly dismal’ record in the courts
In her column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Ruth Marcus ridiculed Donald Trump for absorbing yet another setback in the courts this past week, using the president's own words to brand him as a "loser."
Echoing the president who labeled US military prisoners of war and those who lost their lives defending the country as "losers and suckers," Marcus wrote, "For President Trump, 'loser' is a special term of derision," before dryly adding, "Here’s a real loser, though: Trump himself, in court. The administration’s remarkable string of litigation losses is clear and measurable. Its legal positions tend to the extreme; its efforts to implement them are regularly shoddy. Judges aren’t having it — even Republican-appointed judges."