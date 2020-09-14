Trump prefers ‘tougher and meaner’ foreign leaders
President Donald Trump admits in a recording released Monday that he is fond of authoritarian leaders, saying the “tougher and meaner” they are, the better he gets along.
Journalist Bob Woodward played the recording on NBC’s Today show ahead of the Tuesday publication of his book “Rage,” which is based on 18 taped interviews with Trump.
In the latest snippet of recordings to be released, Trump explains why he is so close to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has curbed the free media and put tens of thousands of people behind bars in a crackdown in the wake of a failed 2016 coup attempt.
Trump has also drawn attention for his unusually rosy personal assessments of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, China’s leader Xi Jinping, Russian strongman President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other leaders accused of gruesome human rights abuses.
“I get along very well with Erdogan, even though you’re not supposed to because everyone says, ‘What a horrible guy,'” Trump is heard saying in the interview recorded January 22.
“For me it works out good. I can tell you that the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them,” he said.
The US president, who has expressed “love” for Kim and lavishly praised Xi while squabbling with his traditional democratic allies in NATO, appeared unsure about the reason for his attraction to such leaders.
“You’ll explain that to me someday, OK?” he asked Woodward. “The easy ones are the ones I maybe don’t like as much, or don’t get along with as much,” he said.
Breaking Banner
Anti-masker breaks bartender’s nose with sucker punch
A patron sucker-punched a California bartender who asked him to put on a face mask.
Tony Aversa suffered a badly broken nose in the Sept. 5 attack at 710 Beach Club in Pacific Beach, after he approached three men and asked them to put on face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported KGTV-TV.
"I just asked them to please put on a mask and I'll happily help you with whatever you need," Aversa said. "The guy just refused and continued to argue blatantly within inches of my face with no mask on."
Latest Headlines
Andrew Gillum: ‘I identify as bisexual’
Andrew Gillum, a progressive Democrat who narrowly lost his race to be Florida governor in 2018, announced Monday morning he is bisexual.
“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on her talk show.
Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he's bisexual: "That is something I have never shared publicly before" pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C
Breaking Banner
Trump says he’s not worried about indoor rallies — because he’s far away from potentially infected fans
President Donald Trump is downplaying worries about holding indoor rallies during the COVID-19 pandemic on the grounds that he doesn't feel like he will be infected with the disease.
In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the president dismissed concerns about potentially spreading the disease with indoor rallies, which epidemiologists have warned could serve as super spreader events.