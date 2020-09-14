Trump ridiculed by mental health association: ‘Dementia on top of ADD make it hard to read’

President Donald Trump on Monday went on a Twitter rampage, tweeting or retweeting more than 20 times after a judge he appointed blocked COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania.

One of the accounts he retweeted is from the group “Duty to Warn” — which is “an association of mental health professionals warning Trump is psychologically unfit” to serve as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group included a screenshot showing Trump retweeting their original commentary, which ended by concluding that “Trump judges are gangsters in black robes.”

Trump Retweeted us! 🤣 We suspect he never read all the way to the last sentence. We understand. Dementia on top of ADD make it hard to read all 140 characters pic.twitter.com/YS1xMk5j0p — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 14, 2020

The group also said Trump’s tweet “validated” their stance on Trump’s mental fitness.

For those unaware, Trump retweeted this tweet. We are at once humbled, validated, and disgraced. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 14, 2020