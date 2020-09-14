Quantcast
Trump ridiculed by mental health association: ‘Dementia on top of ADD make it hard to read’

Published

32 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking at the annual NRA convention in 2019. (Screenshot/YouTube)

President Donald Trump on Monday went on a Twitter rampage, tweeting or retweeting more than 20 times after a judge he appointed blocked COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania.

One of the accounts he retweeted is from the group “Duty to Warn” — which is “an association of mental health professionals warning Trump is psychologically unfit” to serve as president.

The group included a screenshot showing Trump retweeting their original commentary, which ended by concluding that “Trump judges are gangsters in black robes.”

The group also said Trump’s tweet “validated” their stance on Trump’s mental fitness.

Washington Post editorial board slams Trump for playing a ‘huckster’s game’ on COVID-19 defiance

Published

1 min ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, The Washington Post editorial board tore into President Donald Trump's indoor Henderson rally in violation of Nevada COVID-19 restrictions, warning that he was risking a "superspreader event."

"Beyond any doubt, the coronavirus transmits from person to person," wrote the board. "An enclosed space, with people shouting, has frequently led to outbreaks: a choir practice, a wedding, a summer camp and cruise ships, to name a few. The Nevada rally was a potential superspreader event, led by the president in pursuit of political gain. He has refused to wear a face mask on the campaign trail, and has belittled the Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, for wearing one. In Pennsylvania recently, he asked a largely maskless crowd if they know 'a man that likes a mask as much' as Biden. 'It gives him a feeling of security,' the president said. 'If I was a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues.'"

‘Latinos for Trump roundtable’ is actually just an indoor campaign rally in Arizona

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for what the campaign described as a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable with voters.

However, as many reporters noted, the event seemed less like a roundtable and more like an indoor campaign rally, similar to the one held controversially the previous day in Henderson, Nevada against state COVID-19 restrictions.

Trump's campaign is fighting to improve its margins with Latino voters, who backed Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016 and contributed to his popular vote loss.

