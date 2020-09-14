Quantcast
Trump takes a victory lap after judge he appointed struck down COVID-19 rules: ‘Congratulations Pennsylvania’

Published

18 mins ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump sent over tweets or retweets on Monday about a court case in Pennsylvania.

“Delivering a blow to Gov. Tom Wolf’s strategy for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge on Monday ruled that key components of the governor’s mitigation strategy are ‘unconstitutional,’ including the decision to temporarily shut down businesses and limit how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.

The Wolf administration said they will file an appeal and seek to block the order from taking effect before a higher court review.

Trump tweeted about the ruling and an unfounded conspiracy theory he has been using to undermine the legitimacy of the November election, where Trump trails Joe Biden in the polls.

Trump tweeted on the topic and then repeatedly retweeted many times, including retweeting a group that thinks he is mentally unfit to serve and called his judges “gangsters in black robes.”

Here are the messages he sent to his 85.9 million followers on Twitter:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

