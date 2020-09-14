Trump takes a victory lap after judge he appointed struck down COVID-19 rules: ‘Congratulations Pennsylvania’

President Donald Trump sent over tweets or retweets on Monday about a court case in Pennsylvania.

“Delivering a blow to Gov. Tom Wolf’s strategy for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge on Monday ruled that key components of the governor’s mitigation strategy are ‘unconstitutional,’ including the decision to temporarily shut down businesses and limit how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.

The Wolf administration said they will file an appeal and seek to block the order from taking effect before a higher court review.

Trump tweeted about the ruling and an unfounded conspiracy theory he has been using to undermine the legitimacy of the November election, where Trump trails Joe Biden in the polls.

Trump tweeted on the topic and then repeatedly retweeted many times, including retweeting a group that thinks he is mentally unfit to serve and called his judges “gangsters in black robes.”

Here are the messages he sent to his 85.9 million followers on Twitter:

Congratulations Pennsylvania. Now we await the decision on the Rigged Ballot Scam, which is so bad for our Country! https://t.co/IoqhQedPey — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

JUST IN: A federal judge on Monday struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling them unconstitutional⬇️ https://t.co/KHX7E0buY5 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 14, 2020

#BREAKING NEWS: A federal judge has ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine's shutdown order and business closures were unconstitutional. https://t.co/ePsyioclXY — KDKA (@KDKA) September 14, 2020

HARRISBURG, P.A. (AP) — Federal judge rules that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 14, 2020

Next up, the Ballot Hoax! https://t.co/tPV9ncMKEf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

A federal judge has ruled that key components of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mitigation strategy are unconstitutional, including a statewide limit on how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place. https://t.co/ZpzediG8j7 — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 14, 2020

PA Governor's shut down orders ruled unconstitutional. This is big. https://t.co/ngh1brVVDo — A.J. Kay (@AJKayWriter) September 14, 2020

A federal judge in Pittsburgh on Monday found that orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf restricting the size of gatherings and closing non-essential businesses to protect against the spread of covid-19 were unconstitutional. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) September 14, 2020

Four Western Pennsylvania counties – Butler, Green, Fayette, and Washington, filed a lawsuit claiming that Governor Tom Wolf’s closing of non-life-sustaining businesses and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional. https://t.co/hNdMe4IYRu — abc27 News (@abc27News) September 14, 2020

Huge news: the federal courts are coming to save us!! “Stay at home” orders and limitations on businesses are UNCONSTITUTIONAL, says PA Federal Judge. 💪👊 Hopefully people will file similar suits in other shutdown states. https://t.co/KoZplEwGtI — Stacey Rudin (@stacey_rudin) September 14, 2020

….And Michigan, and North Carolina. Next up, phony Ballot voting Hoax! https://t.co/rXVi4H8fG2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: A federal judge has ruled that capacity limits on gatherings and other restrictions designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania are unconstitutional. Gov. Tom Wolf's office says it's reviewing the ruling. Latest: https://t.co/NaV34AuW3z pic.twitter.com/n43n7xuuOy — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 14, 2020

Federal Judge Rules Gov Tom Wolf’s PA Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional; “U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, an appointee of President Donald Trump, sided with the plaintiffs” Really all you need to know. Trump judges are gangsters in black robes https://t.co/ta4tluIpSe — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 14, 2020

TYRANTS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL!! Federal Judge Rules Gov. Tom Wolf, Dr. Rachel Levine’s Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional https://t.co/jWBdeIj5OL — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLF AN YOUR STUPID WIFE …..YOUR NOT GOING TO MURDER US !!! TRUMP 2020 … WE LOVE PENNSYLVANIA ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/HxzC3VaYIi — John Favero (@JohnFavere) September 12, 2020

Flagging for you ⁦@NedLamont⁩ and ⁦@fcamillo⁩ Federal Judge Rules Pa.’s Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional; Wolf Administration Will File Appeal – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/0iZC85kwYg — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: A federal judge has ruled that the states shutdown orders and business closures this spring were unconstitutional. @KDKA https://t.co/bXak59P4Ha — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) September 14, 2020

BREAKING: A federal judge on Monday struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling them unconstitutional. https://t.co/sxdqroQLrk — WNEP (@WNEP) September 14, 2020

"Governor Tom Wolf should not be allowed to defraud the people of the United States!" President Donald Trump tweeted his concerns about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania, sharing a story citing potential issues in the commonwealth. https://t.co/W1P4lNlKRW — KDKA (@KDKA) September 13, 2020