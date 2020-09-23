Trump slammed for latest ‘frightening’ press conference: ‘The most sickening briefing we ever have witnessed’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a new press conference, during which he refused to commit to a peaceful post-election transition of power and ducked out early as he was questioned about the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

The president’s performance drew outrage on social media — particularly his refusal to promise he would peacefully honor the upcoming election.

This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 23, 2020

Trump just threatened to throw out ballots and prevent a peaceful transfer of power but the press corps is asking Trump about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 23, 2020

I have to go, my home planet needs me. pic.twitter.com/9inDlPBC4Q — Adam A. Donaldson (@adamadonaldson) September 23, 2020

Although Trump told us he was ending his remarks at the press briefing because "I have to leave for an emergency phone call," he doesn't have an emergency, I'm told. He's got politicking to do. He's speaking on two tele-events tonight. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 23, 2020

I want to see Trump dragged out of the White House ‘Colonel Jessup-style’ while the press records everything https://t.co/TxDWtT88bu — Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) September 23, 2020

This piece of shit despot continues to lay out and prepare for his election day chaos and stealing of the election. Its truly outrageous that this thug was allowed to get this far. We need to win in a landslide because Trump and Barr are preparing everything — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) September 23, 2020

He (and the GOP) have been encouraging every possible type of election fraud and interference for months now. This is it. This is that one moment in history. We are either going to pull through this or lose our country to fascism. This may be the last election we have. — Felix Sturgeon (@FelixSturgeon) September 23, 2020

Trump is crazy When Trump knows he is lying, the "you know it, everybody knows it" is one of his go to moves Today he said mail in ballots are a disaster "you know it" Have you ever thought of saying? "No, I don't know it, bc it isn't true, sir. What you are saying isn't true" — Greg Wilson (@joke2power) September 23, 2020

Absolutely chilling. (And thank you for not removing your mask). I was amazed he called on you and must put it down to poor eyesight. Perhaps the most sickening briefing we have witnessed: the misogyny, medical disinformation and casual dismissal of norms. — Carol-Anne Lennie (@carolannelennie) September 23, 2020

He needs to be impeached again, he needs to be removed because he is pretty much telling us all everyday now that he will not go. His camp is now looking into messing with the electoral college vote on top of it all. He will leave, trust us all, he won't have a choice. — Dawn Forbrick 🦋 (@DForbrick) September 23, 2020

What will it take for Democrats, the press, etc, to call this what it is? If Trump said, "Look, I am making up this thing about faulty ballots so that I can steal this election and guarantee my continued tenure in power. I have no interest in democracy" would anyone even sit up — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) September 23, 2020