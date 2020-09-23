Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump slammed for latest ‘frightening’ press conference: ‘The most sickening briefing we ever have witnessed’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking during a COVID-19 press briefing on September 18, 2020. (Screenshot)

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a new press conference, during which he refused to commit to a peaceful post-election transition of power and ducked out early as he was questioned about the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

The president’s performance drew outrage on social media — particularly his refusal to promise he would peacefully honor the upcoming election.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump roasted for attacking Meghan Markle with snide back-handed compliment wishing Harry ‘luck’

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a Wednesday press conference, saying he didn't like her and that he didn't think her marriage to Prince Harry would last.

"I wish him luck," Trump said. "He's gonna need it."

It's unclear why Trump lashed out at the couple when they've never said anything negative about him. However, because the couple told people to be vigilant about misinformation ahead of the election and "reject hate." Trump may feel that it was as much of an attack. Oddly, however, Trump isolated his attacks to the Duchess and not Prince Harry, who joined her in the comments.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ducks out for ’emergency phone call’ as reporter demands answers on Breonna Taylor

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

On Wednesday, during a White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked repeatedly to weigh in on the Breonna Taylor prosecution decision. He abruptly cut the question section short and ducked out to make an "emergency phone call," leaving other White House officials to answer questions on COVID-19.

As he left, a reporter continued to shout questions about the Taylor case. After he left, the press secretary demanded that the pool "be respectful and show a little bit of decorum."

Watch below:

Trump leaves White House news conference after approximately 16 minutes at the podium:

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Another shoe drops: Divisive Supreme Court fight upends another must-win senate race for a vulnerable Republican

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

North Carolina is among the swing states that reporters will be keeping an especially close eye on between now and November 3. Polls have been showing a close presidential race in North Carolina, which is also where incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, are battling for a U.S. Senate seat. And North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, according to Associated Press reporter Gary D. Robertson, has become even more intense following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE