Trump spokesperson resorts to insulting CNN host in off-the-rails interview over president’s tax scandal
A CNN interview with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh quickly turned into a shouting match after host Jim Sciutto peppered him with questions about the president’s federal tax avoidance that was comprehensively covered in a New York Times report.
Ostensibly brought on to discuss Tuesday night’s debate between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Sciutto attempted to get answers from Murtaugh to questions his colleague Poppy Harlow couldn’t get a Trump White House spokesperson to answer on Monday in an equally contentious interview.
From that point, the interview went downhill with Murtaugh insulting CNN and Sciutto before sneering that the CNN anchor who served in the US embassy in Beijing during the Obama administration was still “working for you old boss.”
Murtaugh then proceeded to deflect a series of very specific questions about the president’s tax problems and whether the president had ever made a profit as a businessman. Murtaugh continually talked over Sciutto, leading the CNN host to admonish him for not answering any questions.
At one point, unwilling to address the tax questions, the clearly rattled Murtaugh asked the CNN host, “Jim, are you aware there’s debate tonight? Can we talk about that maybe?”
“I’m aware,” Sciutto shot back, “Can you answer this question? Does the president –”
“Are you standing in for Joe Biden?” the Trump spokesperson accused.
“No, I’m asking you questions — the communications director for –,” Sciutto attempted, only to have Murtaugh snap, “I’m standing in a debate hall. See the debate hall, there’s a big event here tonight, are you aware of that?”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump spokesperson resorts to insulting CNN host in off-the-rails interview over Trump’s tax scandal
A CNN interview with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh quickly turned into a shouting match after host Jim Sciutto peppered him with questions about the president's federal tax avoidance that was comprehensively covered in a New York Times report.
Ostensibly brought on to discuss Tuesday night's debate between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Sciutto attempted to get answers from Murtaugh to questions his colleague Poppy Harlow couldn't get a Trump White House spokesperson to answer on Monday in an equally contentious interview.
2020 Election
‘Hero of the Hudson’ pilot Sully Sullenberger tears into Trump in stinging new ad from the Lincoln Project and VoteVets
In a new joint ad from the Lincoln Project and VoteVets "Hero of the Hudson" Captain Sully Sullenberger, a lifelong Republican, tore into President Donald Trump's failure of leadership.
"Leadership is not just about sitting in the pilot's seat," said Sullenberger, who served in the Air Force before famously landing a distressed commercial jetliner on the Hudson River with no fatalities. "It's about knowing what you're doing, and taking responsibility for it. Being prepared, ready, and able to handle anything that might come your way."
"From my father, a Naval officer in World War II, I learned the awesome responsibility of command," said Sullenberger. "From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling. And it's in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now, it's up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won't have a voice — casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence."
2020 Election
‘Ball is now in the court of senate Republicans’: GOP urged to immediately pass Democrats’ $2.2 trillion COVID relief bill
Progressive advocacy groups and labor leaders are urging Senate Republicans and the Trump White House to stop stonewalling and immediately approve a Covid-19 relief package unveiled late Monday by House Democrats that would renew the expired $600-per-week federal unemployment supplement, send another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans, and provide aid to faltering state and local governments.
The $2.2 trillion legislation, announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) just weeks ahead of the November election, represents a compromise version of the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act that the Democrat-controlled House approved more than four months ago. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) dismissed the House-passed version as an "unserious liberal wish list" and has refused to allow a vote on the measure despite still-deteriorating economic conditions and surging coronavirus cases nationwide.