Speculation over Trump’s health after ‘dragging’ right leg video: ‘What is wrong with him?’

President Donald Trump’s mental and physical fitness is once again a topic of conversation on the president’s favorite social media platform.

In November, the was widespread speculation after Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.

In June, the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell trended nationwide on Twitter after Trump struggled to drink from a glass of water and walk down a ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Trump has spent multiple days in July bragging about acing a test to check for mental decline.

On Tuesday, the conversation continued after video of Trump’s Monday visit to North Carolina showed a peculiar gait, with the commander-in-chief swinging his foot sideways in a sweeping motion.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

He’s been dragging it for weeks. Likely connected to his emergency trip to Bethesda. Stroke? — Chris Braunsdorf (@vslacks) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As a physcial therapist, I can tell you this gait pattern is exhibiting weakness in the right dorsiflexors and right hip flexors, creating the need to circumduct his leg to clear the floor. This is typical of someone with residual effects from a mild stroke. https://t.co/lE0D4a93mm — Lori Coleman #BlackLivesMatter (@DemocracyStorm) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His right hand couldn’t hold a glass of water. We still don’t know why he was rushed to the hospital. I’m no doctor but but… https://t.co/8IRm3Kq0cS — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Something is wrong with Trump's right leg. I'm not kidding. This is a CNN video from yesterday. Look at his leg, it's malfunctioning. What is wrong with him, and why are we not being told the truth about Trump's health? https://t.co/GQ2OrEUKXi https://t.co/cByvpks1o1 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 28, 2020

BTW, this would explain his difficulties getting down that ramp. If his leg isn’t “cooperating”, balancing on a decline would be very difficult. — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He likely has Lewy Body dementia, a very specific form of it which involves both mental & physical deterioration simultaneously. It explains the weird body jerks/ticks @realDonaldTrump has had the past several yrs as well as the slurring & disjointed delusional garbage he spews. https://t.co/IrsPrg58AC — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 28, 2020

He claps with one hand, cannot drink with one hand, and is now dragging his leg. Walter Reed visit was it a stroke 🤔 https://t.co/cCYqFiYnNr — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Raise your hand 🙋‍♂️ if you agree that Trump should release ALL of his medical records now! #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/mnTFiHQchi — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) July 28, 2020

255 — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Years of kicking his golf ball from the rough to the fairway or green! ⛳️ — Ken Potter (@kenpotter24) July 28, 2020

Same — Claire Johnson (@tiny_direwolf) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Right arm isnt moving either. Probably wore the mask to cover his drooping mouth. — John (@DotDotDot_John) July 28, 2020

I think he had at least a small stroke or something when he went unexpectedly to Walter Reed Hospital for part of his “physical”. And dementia. — DebPowell59 (@DebPowell59) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Residual from stroke. He has mild hemiparesis (right sided weakness). Same with his walk down the ramp leading with the left all the time and drinking from the glass of water, his left hand came up to assist the right one. — Sherilyn (@slbebe1) July 28, 2020

Same side he had trouble with while drinking water and when he walked down the ramp the right side was the weak side….. — Nonna (@NonnaSJF) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT