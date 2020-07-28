Quantcast
Speculation over Trump’s health after ‘dragging’ right leg video: ‘What is wrong with him?’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s mental and physical fitness is once again a topic of conversation on the president’s favorite social media platform.

In November, the was widespread speculation after Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.

In June, the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell trended nationwide on Twitter after Trump struggled to drink from a glass of water and walk down a ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Trump has spent multiple days in July bragging about acing a test to check for mental decline.

On Tuesday, the conversation continued after video of Trump’s Monday visit to North Carolina showed a peculiar gait, with the commander-in-chief swinging his foot sideways in a sweeping motion.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


