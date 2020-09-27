Trump’s debate strategy is trying to pretend he is a ‘tough guy’: report

According to an Axios report, President Donald Trump’s debate strategy is to try and play up that he’s a tough guy compared to former Vice President Joe Biden.
It was reported this week that Trump is going “all-in” on Pennsylvania since it has become clear he doesn’t have enough campaign cash up against Biden. To do that, his campaign thinks that he needs to come off as a tough guy.
Trump dodged the draft by claiming to have “bone spurs,” refuses to release his taxes out of fear, acts like a puppy beside Vladimir Putin, exchanges love letters with Kim Jong Un and deploys name-calling as a diplomacy strategy. He’s spent four years only being willing to stand up to those weaker than him.
“I’m sure the president will throw everything he can at (Biden). My guess is that they’re preparing for that — bombarding him with insults and weird digressions,” said former Biden and Obama aide Jay Carney.
Meanwhile, Trump’s team says he’s been testing his attack lines at campaign rallies for weeks to see what his reporters respond to most. If his rally attendees are his sounding board, that could mean Trump will be looking to start chants of “lock him up” for President Obama and claim that COVID-19 is over and everything is going well.
Read the full report.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.