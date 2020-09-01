Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s desperation has revealed that his ideology is nothing but ‘a feral clinging to power’: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

(AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

On Tuesday, writing for the Never Trump conservative website The Bulwark, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes outlined the devolution of Republican Party values as it enters what he calls “Late Stage Trumpism.”

“Think of today as the perfect symbol of Late Stage Trumpism boiled down to its essence: of incompetence, demagoguery, tribalism, and the flirtation with violence. And, of course, the weirdness,” wrote Sykes. “Trumpism has long since jettisoned values like truth, character, respect for norms, and the rule of law. Those are for cucks and losers. So now we are seeing Trumpism distilled to its fundamental nature; a feral clinging to power, even if that means abusing the levers of government, stoking a race war, or inciting his followers to engage in vigilantism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the last few days, you could sense the mood of near-panic among anti-Trumpers as they came to grips with the reality that he might actually pull out another electoral win. And, as we enter September, that remains a very real possibility,” continued Sykes. “But this Late Stage Trumpism has a decadent, desperate feel to it as it exposes itself. It strips bare the pretense that what we are seeing is somehow normal. And for Senate Republicans, it is a stark dramatization of what they have wrought by their refusal to hold the president accountable when they had the chance.”

A good encapsulation of where Trump’s supporters are heading, wrote Sykes, is Trump’s newest claim that police who shoot Americans in the back are just like golfers who choked on a swing, or his claim that a “planeload of thugs” and “people that are in the dark shadows” are subverting law and order in American cities.

“As Bill Kristol notes this morning, ‘When Laura Ingraham is amazed by something Donald Trump has said, and tries to save him from himself, Donald Trump has jumped the shark,'” wrote Sykes. “Or, perhaps, he has just entered the terminal phase of Late Stage Trumpism.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Preteen girl beaten unconscious after telling racist bully that ‘Black is beautiful’

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A Black girl was beaten and harassed by a boy in an apparently racially motivated attack in Kansas.

Brandi Stewart said her 11-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Thomas, was playing with friends outside an apartment complex Friday evening near her Shawnee school when an older boy began taunting her with racial slurs, reported WDAF-TV.

“Her feelings are more hurt because of the act of, the racial act, not so much of the scaring,” Stewart said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP struggling as Trump undermines their attempts to make him ‘palatable’ to voters: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

All the time and money that the Republican National Committee put into re-packaging Donald Trump as a kindler gentler president during their national convention last week is going for naught because of his subsequent inflammatory public comments and his Twitter outbursts on street violence and protesters, reports Politico.

According to the report, laudatory speeches by his daughter Ivanka Trump, among others, were designed to put a more human face on the president, making it easier for the Republican party and the Trump 2020 campaign to reach out to undecided voters, including the white suburban moms the president needs if he hopes to have a second term.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Milwaukee Bucks coach attacks Jared Kushner as having a very high ’level of ignorance’

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner mocked NBA players for walking out of games in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” said Kushner, who made more money last year than any NBA player. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image