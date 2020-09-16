Quantcast
Trump’s Doral hotel to host conference loaded with anti-vaxxers, conspiracy kooks — and at least one GOP lawmaker

Published

1 hour ago

on

Donald Trump (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Trump National Doral Miami is scheduled to host a political conference next month that will be loaded with speeches from anti-vaccination activists and other far-right conspiracy nuts.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that President Donald Trump’s prized resort in Doral, Florida is set to host this year’s American Priority Conference, which will featured speeches by prominent anti-vaxxers Robert Kennedy Jr. and Del Bigtree, as well as Seth Rich conspiracy theorist Matt Couch, and top QAnon promoters Tracy Diaz and DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero.

Added to all this, the conference has given a speaking slot to Zach Vorhies, whom Sommer writes “has a long record of anti-Semitic remarks, once alleging that ‘Zionists’ killed Andrew Breitbart and that Israel planned 9/11.”

Comparatively conventional scheduled speakers include longtime Trump ally and convicted felon Roger Stone and Trump-loving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Revenue at Trump’s Doral resort have plummeted in recent years, and the president last year drew a rebuke even from some Republicans when he announced that the resort would host the G7 summit, although he backed off that plan in the face of bipartisan criticism.


