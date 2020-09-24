Trump’s healthcare order blasted as a ‘bribe’ to seniors and a ‘joke’ to the rest of America

President Donald Trump’s healthcare plan was blasted Thursday for pushing things that are already in place, taking credit for past laws and making grand announcements that Trump will never be able to ensure actually happen. It took Trump five years to come up with this healthcare “plan.”

To start, Trump began by making the same promise that President Barack Obama did – “If you like your doctor you can keep them.” The regulation of which doctors are covered under healthcare plans aren’t handled by the government as individual insurance companies make their own corporate decisions about which doctors are covered under their plans.

Trump also announced that under his plan there would be telehealth, something that has existed for years but that he said just became “big” during the pandemic.

He also declared that every patient would have access to their healthcare records, something that is already in place under HIPPA laws. With very few exceptions, HIPAA gives every American access to their records upon request.

Trump also announced that his executive order would officially make it the policy of the U.S. government to support coverage of pre-existing conditions. It’s already a law unless Trump can get the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act. All an executive order would do is mandate it for government plans, not for the rest of the American people.

Pres Trump: I am signing the first-ever executive order to affirm that it is the "official policy of the United States Government to protect patients with pre-existing conditions." Fact: The Affordable Care Act signed by Pres Obama made covering pre-existing conditions U.S. law. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Trump also ranted that the GOP was now the “healthcare party” and that under the Democratic plan “you’d lose your doctor again.”

See the responses to the new “plan” below:

Trump never had a Healthcare plan. He never has. He's lying. Trust your eyes. Trust your ears. Cultivate your mind. Trump is a sociopath/psychopath. Trump is a pathological liar. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare https://t.co/X6hGcTDUJZ — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 24, 2020

Trump campaign promises a groundbreaking healthcare bill. Instead we get a stump speech with announcement for $200 debit cards. This is not governing. It’s a PR campaign and every American should be insulted at this — John (@donjundon29) September 24, 2020

What are we to believe? Tweets or the fact that the administration is in court right now trying to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions. Tough call — Mike (@Antidote4BS) September 24, 2020

Look. #ObamaCare was worse than doing nothing. But Trump's claim that “we’ve really become the health care party" is a joke. — Michael F. Cannon (@mfcannon) September 24, 2020

If and When Trump wins in the Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare/ACA and eliminate it. We will be without coverage for pre-existing conditions and any coverage for millions at all. If he cared he wouldn't try to destroy it and he has no replacement no matter what he says. — Barbara Tepper (@softlikewater) September 24, 2020

He doesn't even know what that MEANS! He isn't protecting shit with his phony "EO"s that he still thinks are legally binding, which they are not. To him, Pre-Existing Conditions are like the stock market. Doesn't give a shit but needs it to win. He's going down. — Kevin Kreitman (@kkreitman) September 24, 2020

He’s just trying to “buy” votes. That’s all this is. He’s proven time and time again that he wants to gut the ACA & remove the protection for those of us with pre-existing conditions. And his EO isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on — Jenn Moore (@ImlostinNH) September 24, 2020

Every time Trump talks about health care just remember, this is the issue that will defeat him. Solid reporting on what he does not just what he says is key. He's waited 3 years and 10 months to come up with a health care plan. Don't let him off the mat. This issue defeats him. https://t.co/rAG91RPv1Y — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) September 24, 2020

Trump is literally f*cking trying to take the ACA away. He is taking away ppls access to health insurance. — Megan 🇺🇸 (@MeganLeazes) September 24, 2020

BFD. What does that cover? One prescription? 🐺🐾 — Senecawolf2 (@senecawolf2) September 24, 2020

Awesome! That’s $200 more I can send to the Biden campaign! Trump is suing right now to end healthcare as we know it in the US right NOW. I’m voting to protect my healthcare. — The Chosen One Two (@WheezingGeek) September 24, 2020

They seem to be having trouble decoding "herd immunity without a vaccine." — g (@jemergence) September 24, 2020

Facts:

– Obamacare created the protections for pre-existing conditions

– Trump has backed GOP bills to weaken them

– Trump admin has argued in court that the protections are unconstitutional

– Admin is now trying to get Obamacare killed in court

– An order can't replace law — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 24, 2020

Hmmm, weeks before an election when he is losing the senior vote! Wonder why it is happening now? — Barbara M. #BeRuthless (@bamart8) September 24, 2020

BS. I got the letter promising my stimulus check and never got it. Filed a claim. Never heard back. You think I believe this crap?? — Brutal Realist (@realist_brutal) September 24, 2020

Um, don't know why I need to say this but a one time gift card for $200 toward prescription drugs is pissing in the ocean. https://t.co/GqROBVndKh — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) September 24, 2020

Nice health care vision. Now that he is losing the election he thinks he can buy the votes for 200.00 bucks. This isn’t a reality show. It’s real life and democracy is at risk if Trump wins. #VoteTrumpOut #TrumpLiedPeopleDied — Beth Williams (@LoserDJTLiar) September 24, 2020

Trump claims "Any health care reform legislation that comes to my desk from Congress MUST protect pre-existing conditions, or I won't sign it." Uh, wait I thought Donald had a beautiful healthcare plan? Why don't he give it to Congress?#TeamJoe#BidenCoalition — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 24, 2020

Trump’s health care presser was BS. Congress has to actually pass something. And the GOP will never agree on any of it — ƊЄƁ for Biden/Harris (@DebJHolley) September 24, 2020

OK PEOPLE WE MUST GET READY TO MARCH & PROTEST FOR TRUMP TO LEAVE OUR HEALTH CARE ALONE!!! — JOAN FITZPATRICK (@JOANFIT17826979) September 24, 2020

This PROVES you do NOT give a F-CK if anyone has access to healthcare.👇 Instead of taking ONE moment to grieve the 200,000+ Americans who DIED from Covid, Trump ERASED them. “It affects virtually nobody,” YOU said of the virus. “It’s an amazing thing.”https://t.co/biNmSY3Nm3 — Sylvia Cox (Take 2 … ) (@CoxTake) September 24, 2020