Trump’s SCOTUS pick could ‘fracture’ his own voting base: polling expert
President Donald Trump and his Republican allies believe that the coming fight over replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will provide welcome reprieve from focus on the president’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed nearly 200,000 Americans.
However, Cook Political elections expert David Wasserman thinks there’s potentially a major downside for the president and his party in igniting a massive fight over the court just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.
Writing at NBC News, Wasserman explains how the court fight could “fracture” Trump’s voting base and hand over several of the president’s 2016 voters to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“There’s potential for Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act to drive a wedge in Trump’s coalition,” Wasserman writes. “In 2016, much of his support came from voters who disliked Hillary Clinton, liked Trump’s rhetoric on trade and immigration, but consider themselves pro-choice — especially non-evangelical, blue-collar women.”
These voters may support Trump’s right-wing populism on trade and immigration, argues Wasserman, but may also recoil at the prospect of having health care choices ripped away from people in the middle of a pandemic.
“The millions of Obama-to-Trump voters who will decide the 2020 election in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and elsewhere tend to tune out attacks on Trump as a divisive or bad person,” he concludes. “But they’ve long despised McConnell, ‘establishment’ Republicans and the religious right — and a Supreme Court fight gives Democrats an opportunity to rip Trump’s coalition open.”
US closes in on 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
The United States edged close to registering 200,000 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump stays in office.
According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 199,531 Americans have died and 6.8 million have been confirmed infected.
The US has had the world's highest official death toll for months, ahead of Brazil and India, with 136,895 and 87,882 deaths respectively.
Overall, the US accounts for four percent of the world's population and 20 percent of its coronavirus deaths, while its daily fatality rate relative to the overall population is four times greater than that of the European Union.
Tim Kaine takes fighting Trump’s court takeover off the table: ‘I’m asking Republicans to be true to their word’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Monday that drastic measures to stop President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee are off the table because he hopes Republicans will be "true to their word" by refusing to confirm a new justice in an election year.
During an interview with Kaine on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson noted that some Democrats have suggested using impeachment and other legislative techniques to delay the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Kaine, however, said that his strategy is based on the "hope" that Republicans will keep their word.
"Would you support impeaching either President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr as a way to essentially delay the Senate on a vote for the president's court nominee?" Jackson asked the Virginia Democrat.
Here’s how Trump could possibly end up ‘behind bars’ if he loses in November
Journalist Jeff Wise, in an article for New York Magazine published this week, examines the type of prosecutions that Trump, according to legal experts, could face if he loses this year's presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden in November.