Twitter tosses info label on atrocious Trump tweet attacking by-mail voting – 4 hours after it was posted
President Donald Trump Thursday morning retweeted a right-wing group reportedly accused of engaging in voter intimidation, adding his own voter intimidation tweet to the post. It took Twitter more than four hours to react.
Instead of deleting the dangerous misinformation, or hiding the tweet behind a warning label, Twitter merely added an offer: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”
What did Trump say?
“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”
That is a false claim.
Twitter did not label it false or misleading, but explained they did so as part of their “Civic Integrity Policy.”
We’ve added a label to this Tweet for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet. This action is in line with our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy. https://t.co/aRbnblUUEO
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 17, 2020
The response to Twitter’s seemingly impotent action was quick:
That’s not enough, Twitter. Do better. https://t.co/w2B1o648qe
— Michael R. Klozotsky (@MKlozotsky) September 17, 2020
If only you had a way to make sure that nobody saw this tweet containing a misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting. Sadly you are powerless to stop the spread of such tweets from your desk at … um … twitter dot com headquarters.https://t.co/PbvR0VCCxQ
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 17, 2020
How many times does an account need to violate the rules before it is suspended? https://t.co/XNt7ONpwv5
— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) September 17, 2020
Why does he continue to get away with his lies and misleading statements? There are people that believe every single syllable, word, phrase or sentence he writes. Just because his title is President doesn’t give him the right to do this.#VoteTrumpOut https://t.co/Y7uVcnm6KM
— Mary Burows (@MLBurows) September 17, 2020
You should label the entire account as misleading. https://t.co/QPPblXw0rd
— Brian Arner (@barner) September 17, 2020
Too bad Twitter Safety doesn’t have the power to delete the tweet and suspend Trump’s account… https://t.co/B932I70Z3f
— Summer (@LosAngeles1850) September 17, 2020
Ham-handed Trump botched his own plan to position himself as the pro-science candidate: columnist
President Donald Trump created a plot to lead former Vice President Joe Biden into looking like the anti-science guy when he announced he didn't trust any vaccine Trump rushed out the door without proper testing and development.
According to the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, the media fell for it, asking Biden if he was suddenly an anti-vaxxer.
"Presto! Biden is now the anti-vaxxer, and Trump is the one aligned with the scientists! Trump’s magical manipulation of the public narrative worked once again!" wrote Sargent.
New York City delays return to school again
New York City postponed again Thursday the return of in-classroom teaching for a large number of pupils, highlighting the difficulty of getting children back to school amid anxiety among teachers about coronavirus.
Face-to-face learning for all schoolchildren, one to three times a week, was due to start on Monday after already being delayed from September 10.
But Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that only the youngest children and those with special needs will return on certain days next week.
Older pupils will have to wait until September 29 or October 1. Until then they will continue with online classes that started for many this week.
Trump supporter panics that Black Lives Matter march portends rise of ‘godlessness’ in his suburban town
A Wisconsin supporter of President Donald Trump tells Politco's Tim Alberta that he's getting increasingly freaked out by the number of liberals in his suburban town who feel comfortable with openly supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes.
David Breidenbach, a resident of the Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, says that he's been trying in vain to warn his fellow conservatives about liberals moving in and corrupting their town's values.
"Cedarburg is conservative but lackadaisical," he tells Alberta. "These people don’t realize that it could happen here... The violence, the liberalism, the godlessness of the big cities."