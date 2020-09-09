‘Very clear’ US is blocking digital tax talks, says French finance minister
France accused the United States on Wednesday of seeking to undermine international talks to update cross-border taxation for the digital age and urged Europe to prepare an EU tax if the negotiations fail.
Nearly 140 countries are negotiating the first major rewrite of international tax rules in a generation to account for the rise of big digital companies like Google and Amazon.
With a blueprint for a deal due from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) next month, the aim of reaching an agreement by a year-end deadline is looking increasingly challenging.
Washington called for a pause in the talks earlier this year after suggesting any deal should include a voluntary opt-in mechanism for U.S. companies and raising qualms about the scope of the tax.
“It’s very clear, the United States don’t want a digital tax (deal) at the OECD. So they are making obstacles that prevent us from reaching an agreement even though the technical work is done,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists.
In the absence of a global deal, some European countries have followed France in creating their own national digital services tax, which in France’s case has made it the target of U.S. threats of retaliatory tariffs.
Undaunted, Le Maire renewed a call for EU countries to go ahead with a bloc-wide tax if there’s no international agreement.
“If the U.S. blockage is confirmed by year end, we are counting on the European Union to make a formal proposal to tax digital activities in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.
He added he had full confidence that Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohue would live up to a promise to support such a tax, even though Dublin has shot down previous attempts at the EU level.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
White House aides are more concerned Trump did the Woodward book than his lies about COVID-19
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Wednesday afternoon that White House aides are furious about the latest revelations in the book by reporter Bob Woodward. However, they're not angry about what most Americans find objectionable about the information.
While most public servants would be concerned about the nearly 200,000 deaths in the U.S. and lying to Americans, President Donald Trump's staff seems more concerned with the fact that the president did the interview.
"There is an epic amount of finger-pointing going on at the White House right now about who's to blame for a group of grown adults in serious positions in government - and in one case the president - talking to Woodward," tweeted Haberman.
2020 Election
‘All I see is a wacko who is killing people in America’: Former Dem senator destroys Trump
Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill railed against President Donald Trump Wednesday in the wake of the bombshell revelations he knew exactly how deadly the coronavirus was as far back as January but downplayed it. Those revelations are on tape, in interviews with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward.
"So many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them, to kill them," the Democrat from Missouri said on MSNBC. "He has killed people with his lies and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn't want to panic anyone."
Breaking Banner
‘He is all about fear and panic’: Ex-senator calls BS on Trump’s excuse for not telling the truth about COVID-19
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill was furious when speaking about the latest recordings released of President Donald Trump confessing he knew that the coronavirus was deadly and serious but ignored it because he said that's what leaders do, and he didn't want to cause "panic."
"He's all about fear and panic!" McCaskill exclaimed, talking about Trump's campaign to scare the suburbs about Black people moving into their neighborhoods.
The furious McCaskill went on to say that she is "tired" of seeing someone stand behind the "sacred" podium of the president of the United States and then lie to the American people.