WATCH: George Conway walks through Trump’s ‘9 for 9’ symptoms of mental instability
In a clip that was not included in the upcoming documentary #UNFIT that explores Donald Trump’s mental instability as evidenced by his actions since he became president, George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, reads from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to explain what is wrong with his wife’s boss.
As the film’s director Dan Partland explained to The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern, “The important thing to recognize about behavioral disorders is that they can be diagnosed through observation alone. There is no need to probe the depths of someone’s soul to determine if they meet the criteria for a behavioral disorder. The DSM is written in plain English and can be easily understood by lay-people.”
With that, Conway can be seen in the clip listing off the nine indicators of the personality disorder while giving examples of Trump’s actions that match up.
“I have here the DSM-5,” explains Conway holding up an iPad and reading, “A pervasive pattern of grandiosity and fantasy or behavior, need for admiration, and lack of empathy as indicated by five or more of the following.”
After ticking off multiple indicators, Conway points out it was “nine for nine” that obviously apply to the president.
Watch below:
2020 Election
WATCH: Moderator cringes as Trump supporter hilariously goes off the rails during Susan Collins debate
Things got weird during a campaign debate among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the candidates seeking to replace her.
One of the candidates on stage was independent candidate Max Linn, who supports President Donald Trump.
"How would you ensure that everyone who needs health care has access to it and can afford it?" Linn was asked.
Linn replied that he had to be different and said he was going to put the question aside.
"I would ask that you stick with the question," the moderator replied.
2020 Election
Trump defends lies by comparing himself to wartime heroes — but he’s a lot closer to the Nazi apologists
2020 Election
This ‘horror story’ warns of the perilous period we could enter after Election Day
As chaotic as the presidential election was in 2000 — when Americans went for weeks without knowing whether the winner was Democratic Vice President Al Gore or Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush — many pundits fear that this year could be even worse. There are many reasons to be concerned, including the pandemic, civil unrest, foreign interference, and GOP efforts to undermine voting. David Dayen, executive editor of the American Prospect, discusses some of his election fears in an article published this week and explains why he is so worried about what could happen on and after November 3.