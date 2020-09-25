Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer performs pushups in front of her coffin

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bryant Johnson (Twitter)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer did pushups in front of her coffin as her body lay in state.

The late justice’s body lay in repose in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, after the 87-year-old Ginsburg died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her trainer Bryant Johnson, approached her coffin, dropped to his knees and then performed three pushups, before rising again to his feet, pausing for a moment at attention and then bowing slightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ginsburg became famous for her twice-weekly workouts, which she continued through her cancer treatment and the coronavirus pandemic, and she once described Johnson as “the most important person” in her life.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer performs pushups in front of her coffin

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer did pushups in front of her coffin as her body lay in state.

The late justice's body lay in repose in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, after the 87-year-old Ginsburg died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her trainer Bryant Johnson, approached her coffin, dropped to his knees and then performed three pushups, before rising again to his feet, pausing for a moment at attention and then bowing slightly.

Ginsburg became famous for her twice-weekly workouts, which she continued through her cancer treatment and the coronavirus pandemic, and she once described Johnson as "the most important person" in her life.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Louisiana GOP preparing ‘kamikaze fight’ to end Dem governor’s COVID pandemic restrictions

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The Louisiana Republican Party is fed up with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards trying contain the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic by placing restrictions on economic activity, and it's reportedly plotting a full-frontal assault on his emergency powers in the coming weeks.

The Daily Beast reports that Louisiana Republicans are plotting to "attempt to drain Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency powers during a special legislative session set to start" next week.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wall Street Journal manages to find a way to blame Democrats for Trump’s election threats

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The Wall Street Journal poured cold water on President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition.

The newspaper's right-leaning editorial board published an op-ed Friday dismissing the president' repeated threats to reject an election loss as just another one of his provocations, and insisted he lacked the necessary support to pull off such a constitutional assault.

"President Trump’s insistence on saying the opposite of whatever the press demands is a source of more than a little of his political success as well as many self-defeating blunders," the Journal's editorial board wrote. "The media and intelligentsia have worked themselves into a frenzy over imaginary fears that Mr. Trump will somehow remain in office by force if he loses the 2020 election."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE