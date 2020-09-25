WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer performs pushups in front of her coffin

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer did pushups in front of her coffin as her body lay in state.

The late justice’s body lay in repose in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, after the 87-year-old Ginsburg died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her trainer Bryant Johnson, approached her coffin, dropped to his knees and then performed three pushups, before rising again to his feet, pausing for a moment at attention and then bowing slightly.

Ginsburg became famous for her twice-weekly workouts, which she continued through her cancer treatment and the coronavirus pandemic, and she once described Johnson as “the most important person” in her life.