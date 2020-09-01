Quantcast
WATCH: Trump’s ‘neurotically defensive’ denial of health issues demolished with mortifying list of red flags

Published

2 mins ago

on

HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 10, 2019:President Donald Trump gestures in total shock during a campaign rally at the Giant Center. (Shutterstock)

On MSNBC Tuesday, following President Donald Trump’s public meltdown denying that he had had any “mini-strokes,” anchor Chris Hayes recounted several of the president’s episodes that gave people concern about his health.

“All throughout this campaign, the president and his supporters have been wildly, deceptively almost slanderous about Joe Biden’s mental and physical health,” said Hayes. “They have also been obsessively, neurotically defensive about Trump’s health, to the point of weird discomfort with the president’s own basic physical and cognitive abilities. From Trump’s long riffs about how he can walk down a ramp, to him demonstrating he can successfully drink a glass of water to adoring cheers from the crowd after he had obviously struggled to do that, to an infamous interview where just apropos of nothing, he went on a long, painful tangent about how he passed a test designed to detect dementia, including recreating elements of said test.”

“Like a memory question,” said Trump in the clip. “It’s, like, you’ll go person, woman, man, camera, TV. So they’d say, could you repeat that? so I said, yeah. So it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV. Okay. That’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

“Just an unbelievably impressive — your favorite president there,” said Hayes. “Now, the fact of the matter is this. This president has been less transparent about his health and fitness than any president in recent history, and now, even the conservative Drudge Report is wondering what is going on, plastering its front page with Trump’s denial today as well as a video of Trump oddly dragging his leg at an event in North Carolina.”

Trump’s disgraced former physician now says president’s Walter Reed trip was ‘preventative medicine’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's mysterious visit to Walter Reed hospital in November was actually just "preventative medicine" according to his former White House physician.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is currently running for Congress in Texas as a Republican, posted his defense to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Jackson claims he new about the trip weeks in advance -- even though it was not listed on the White House schedule as former physicals were.

He went on to bash former Vice President Joe Biden:

The LIES about @realDonaldTrump's health are DISGUSTING.

Mike Pence gives a halting and evasive answer when pressed about reports on Trump’s mysterious hospital visit

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A new report from New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt's book about Donald Trump has refocused attention on the president's unexpected visit last November to Walter Reed Medical Center, a trip that has never been fully explained.

The White House claimed that the president was simply going in early for the first phase of his annual physical, though as many people pointed out, that's not a thing. And Schmidt reported that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be on standby to take over the duties of the presidency in case the president went under anesthesia, though reportedly that step was not necessary.

Another presidential recount in Florida? The fight over the details is already playing out

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

In November 2018, Florida faced its biggest recount nightmare since the 2000 presidential election. There were three statewide races to simultaneously recount, including a U.S. Senate race with a vexing problem. Days after the election, Sen. Bill Nelson, the Democratic incumbent, was trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott by 12,500 votes. It looked like 30,000 voters in reliably blue Broward County had not voted in that high-stakes race. The missing votes seemed implausible.

