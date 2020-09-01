WATCH: Trump’s ‘neurotically defensive’ denial of health issues demolished with mortifying list of red flags

On MSNBC Tuesday, following President Donald Trump’s public meltdown denying that he had had any “mini-strokes,” anchor Chris Hayes recounted several of the president’s episodes that gave people concern about his health.

“All throughout this campaign, the president and his supporters have been wildly, deceptively almost slanderous about Joe Biden’s mental and physical health,” said Hayes. “They have also been obsessively, neurotically defensive about Trump’s health, to the point of weird discomfort with the president’s own basic physical and cognitive abilities. From Trump’s long riffs about how he can walk down a ramp, to him demonstrating he can successfully drink a glass of water to adoring cheers from the crowd after he had obviously struggled to do that, to an infamous interview where just apropos of nothing, he went on a long, painful tangent about how he passed a test designed to detect dementia, including recreating elements of said test.”

“Like a memory question,” said Trump in the clip. “It’s, like, you’ll go person, woman, man, camera, TV. So they’d say, could you repeat that? so I said, yeah. So it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV. Okay. That’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

“Just an unbelievably impressive — your favorite president there,” said Hayes. “Now, the fact of the matter is this. This president has been less transparent about his health and fitness than any president in recent history, and now, even the conservative Drudge Report is wondering what is going on, plastering its front page with Trump’s denial today as well as a video of Trump oddly dragging his leg at an event in North Carolina.”

